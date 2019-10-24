Breaking News

Security Forces Retook Dahan-e-Ghori District after Three Years

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)

Afghan security forces recaptured a key district in northern Baghlan province after three years.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said Dahan-e-Ghori district was retaken on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, Afghanistan’s national flag was flying over the district’s headquarters.

Defense Ministry said Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the operation to retake the district, but did not provide an exact figure.

The district was a Taliban stronghold for the last three years where the insurgents had a huge presence.

This comes after Afghan security forces launched a major crackdown against Taliban hideouts in the province.

