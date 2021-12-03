Latest News
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces have rescued an abducted girl in northern Balkh province, officials said Friday.
Sadra. 9, was kidnapped in PD3 of Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Balkh, on Tuesday while she was going to school.
IEA officials stated that Sadra had been rescued in a joint operation of security forces in the city.
One of the kidnappers was killed, and nine others were arrested during the raid, officials said.
Latest News
UNHCR calls for more aid for forcibly displaced in Afghanistan
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has appealed for much more support amid acute and rising humanitarian needs for 3.5 million people displaced by conflict inside Afghanistan – including 700,000 who were displaced in 2021.
In a statement released on Friday, UNHCR said that the forcibly displaced are facing a lack of insulated shelters, warm clothes, insufficient fuel for heating, and inadequate amounts of food and medical supplies as temperatures begin to plunge below freezing.
“The humanitarian crisis is escalating daily in Afghanistan. Hunger in the country has reached truly unprecedented levels. Nearly 23 million people – that’s 55 percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, and nearly 9 million of them are at risk of famine,” the statement read.
The organization emphasized that providing food supplies is an “immediate priority” to help avoid widespread starvation in the country.
“This year, UNHCR has assisted some 700,000 displaced people across the country the majority since mid-August. The race is on to reach more. Currently, we are able to reach nearly 60,000 people every week.”
“Further resources are urgently needed for the most vulnerable -single mothers with no shelter or food for their children, older persons who have been displaced are left to take care of orphaned grandchildren, and those taking care of loved ones with special needs.”
UNHCR has been bringing in relief supplies by road through Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and through humanitarian airlifts.
The organization noted that five more flights carrying UNHCR winter supplies from its global stockpiles in Amman are scheduled next week.
“UNHCR support will continue throughout the cold season until February 2022 to help forcibly displaced families cope with the extreme conditions. The response includes core relief items, such as thermal blankets and warm winter clothing. Shelters are being repaired and reinforced, while people are also being provided plastic sheeting and insulation materials to help weather-proof their shelters,” the statement said.
The organization added that vulnerable families are also being provided with cash assistance to meet additional needs during the coldest months, such as fuel for heating.
“Further support is urgently needed for UNHCR to continue delivering lifesaving aid this winter as we head into the coldest weeks of the season. UNHCR’s funding needs for the Afghanistan Situation in 2022 – including continued winter response – amount to US$374.9 million,” the statement concluded.
Latest News
IEA release decree saying women must consent to marriage
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday released a decree on women’s rights which said women should not be considered “property” and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home, Reuters reported.
The IEA has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women’s rights since the IEA took over the country on Aug. 15.
“A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace…or to end animosity,” the IEA decree, released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid, said.
It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband’s property, read the report.
Courts should take into account the rules when making decisions, and religious affairs and information ministries should promote these rights, the decree said.
However, it made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education, which have been major concerns from the international community, Reuters said.
According to the report the IEA say they have changed and high schools for girls in some provinces have been allowed to open. But many women and rights advocates remain sceptical.
The international community, which has frozen billions in central bank funds and development spending, has made women’s rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan.
According to Reuters the country, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as the cash flow dries up due to sanctions, is facing the risk of economic collapse since the IEA took over.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
The Bayat Foundation continues to help vulnerable families across Afghanistan and this week distributed hundreds of food parcels to people in central Ghazni province.
The foundation’s officials said they had so far distributed essential food supplies to deserving people in Herat, Balkh, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, and Bamiyan provinces.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, stated: “Through its continued assistance, the Bayat Foundation was in Ghazni [to distribute aid] and further assistance will be distributed in other provinces soon.”
The foundation said it will do its best to reach vulnerable families during winter.
Grateful recipients of the food aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and said the packages were badly needed.
“We are thankful to the Bayat Foundation that provided us with foodstuff such are flour, rice, and oil and we call for further assistance,” one of the recipients said.
Another recipient added: “I am pleased that the Bayat Foundation is helping needy people during this cold winter.”
UNHCR calls for more aid for forcibly displaced in Afghanistan
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
IEA release decree saying women must consent to marriage
WHO urges Asia-Pacific to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
‘Lot of concern’ over Russian military activity near Ukraine, top U.S. general says
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: NATO Foreign Minister’s summit on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghan Saffron price surge as production decreased
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA calls on former govt officials and ex-politicians to return home
-
World4 days ago
Woman arrested after setting fire to Australian quarantine hotel room
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA in two-day talks with EU, highlight need for humanitarian aid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asian leaders attend regional summit, pledge to help Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lush cosmetics shuts down its social media accounts globally
-
World3 days ago
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna