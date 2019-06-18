Security Forces Arrest Taliban Spokesperson for Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2019)

Afghan security forces have arrested a spokesperson of the Taliban militants for the central Ghazni province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the militant was detained by Afghan forces during a joint operation in Esfandeh village of Ghazni city.

According to him, the individual was identified as Qari Abdul Jalal, who was responsible for providing information about the Taliban’s casualties for the group in the province.

During the operation, two laptop computers, a radio device, and a pistol were seized by Afghan soldiers, Noori said.

Noori further said the individual has confessed to his crimes adding that he was appointed as the Taliban’s spokesman since last month.