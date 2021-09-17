Security Council renews UN mission in Afghanistan for six months

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2021)

The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for six months following the Islamic Emirate takeover of the country on August 15.

The 15-member council asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by Jan. 31, 2022 “on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments.”

Meanwhile, Norway and Estonia said in a statement on Friday that the “UNAMA will maintain its current broad and flexible mandate, which includes: human rights, ‘Women, Peace and Security, and humanitarian assistance.”

As the situation in Afghanistan remains unpredictable. The members of the Security Council have agreed to use the next half year to assess how UNAMA best can support the people of Afghanistan going forward.

“We will continue to support the work of women peacebuilders and human rights defenders both in and outside of Afghanistan. In our talks with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), we will remain steadfast on women’s rights and inclusion,” the statement read.

Norway and Estonia have also called on the Islamic Emirate to set up an inclusive government that “would uphold human rights, including for women, children, and minorities.

“As penholders, Estonia and Norway will continue to support and strengthen the voices of women peacebuilders and human rights defenders in Afghanistan. Afghan women are pillars of society and must play an essential role in building sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.”