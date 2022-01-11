Security chiefs warn forces against breaching general amnesty policy

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2022)

Security officials said Monday that no one is allowed to harass people in the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

This came during a visit by Deputy Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Deputy Afghan National Intelligence director Najibullah, and the Deputy Interior Minister to northern provinces to assess the security situation.

The Afghan National Intelligence department has warned security forces that they may not breach the general amnesty policy and said offenders would be prosecuted.

“The general amnesty that we practice is considered as prayer because this is the command of our leader and obeying the order is obligatory,” said Najibullah.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry called on the people to support the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom stated: “I urge you to stand alongside the government. Those who fuel the war, indeed, destroy their own homes.”