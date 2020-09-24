Security chiefs discuss surging levels of violence in the country

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2020)

Security leaders from the Ministries of Defense and Interior and Resolute Support Mission met on Wednesday in Kandahar to discuss the security situation across Afghanistan.

Resolute Support Commander, General Scott Miller stated Thursday that the level of violence in the country at the moment was too high.

“Taliban violence has to slow down – it has to stop. What it is driving is an increase in violence across the country,” he said.

As he stated the world is watching Afghanistan at the moment – specifically due to current peace negotiations between the Afghan government team and the Taliban.

“We have an opportunity for peace, which is what the people of Afghanistan are looking for,” Miller said.

He stated that during the visit to Kandahar, the officials all agreed on the need for close cooperation between all security entities in the country.

“..we stressed and talked about the need for work amongst the security pillars, cooperation amongst the security pillars. The police and the army are very important to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

“But it’s the cooperation between the different security forces that are making a difference here in Kandahar. It has to – it has to be better. And then just lastly, for the people of Afghanistan, as I watch the fighting on a daily and nightly basis, I ask the people of Afghanistan, and [Kandahar’s] governor you as well, is make sure that we say ‘thank you’ and remain very proud of the security forces who are sacrificing every single day.”

The visit comes amid rising concerns about increased violence across the country since the start of the Afghan peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha.