U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo Makes Unannounced Visits to Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 09, 2018 3:09 pm)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Kabul in an unannounced visit to meet the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Pompeo is scheduled to share the results of his meeting with President Ghani to media outlets today.

He will meet Afghan key officials and discuss about supporting Afghan military forces and U.S. assistance to Afghanistan.