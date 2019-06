(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

Hamidullah Hamidi, the Secretary-General of National Boxing Federation was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the capital, Kabul city.

Hamidi was shot dead in PD3 of Kabul city when he was on the way to his office on Sunday morning.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramurz confirmed the incident to Ariana News but did not provide further details.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.