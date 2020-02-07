Second Touristic Winter Festival – Bamiyan

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2020)

Bamiyan succeeded to host the Touristic Winter Festival for the second time in a row. The festival will welcome domestic and international tourists for one month.

The festival is comprised of various programs such as women handicrafts exhibition, musical programs, ski tournaments, Bamiyan ancient food exhibition, theater, and cultural & historical tours.

Launching this festival, the Ministry of Information and Culture tries to attract more foreign tourists.

Tahir Zohair, the governor of Bamiyan, said, “Since 2015, we have had 15 to 16 festivals in summer, and fortunately, this is the 2nd time we hold the winter festival too. Festivals have a direct and strong effect on attracting tourists. Cultural programs held in Bamiyan are unique.”

Bamiyan is one of the most secure places in Afghanistan, and with the exceptionally beautiful sites, it stuns the international and domestic tourists.

The winter festival in Bamiyan starts with the sound of Damboura, Hazaragi songs, and Bamiyan’s youth poetry.

The Salsal Music Band, having Bamiyani girls as the singers, gave the festival a wonderful start. These are girls and boys, who have played music and sung for at least five years, especially for tourists. The band says that they receive tourist visitors.

Bamiyan, having some of the most ancient and natural touristic sites, has attracted over 250,000 tourists this year; however, the insecure image of Afghanistan to the world has reduced the number of tourists.