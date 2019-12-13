Second Meeting On Electoral Crisis Ended Inconclusively

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) held a meeting with the representatives of electoral tickets on Friday to solve the electoral crisis. Consequently, the meeting lost its formality and broke in the chaos following the two times when Zohra Bayan Shinwari, the IECC chairperson, left the meeting and came back.

She said that over 4.500 complaints have been addressed so far by Independent Electoral Complaints Commission.

However, Abdullah’s representative criticized the IEC and IECC for not considering their demands over the disputed votes. They are insisting on undoing over 300,000 disputed votes. On the other hand, envoys of Ashraf Ghani’s campaign team demanded the immediate announcement of the results.

This comes as the IEC members said that the technical works for 27 provinces are done, and if the permission for recounting the votes of the remaining seven provinces will not be granted, the preliminary results will be announced soon.