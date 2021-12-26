Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2021)

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said Sunday that a shipment of flight radar equipment arrived in Kabul.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ACAA said that the equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

The shipment includes three radar systems that would be installed in 12 locations, in Kabul, Balkh, and Herat provinces, to control the air space across the country, the statement added.

The ACCA stated that the installation contract, worth 112 million Euros, has been signed between the ACAA and Thales Group, a French multinational company.

The contract was initially signed between the former government and the Thales. The company had delivered the first consignment of the Radar system in July this year.

The ACCA noted that these radars would enable Afghanistan to control its airspace.

The development comes as Afghanistan’s airspace had been controlled by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which has now transferred to the ACAA.

Turkish and Qatari officials are also negotiating with the IEA to operate five airports, including Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S.-led international forces caused extensive damage to Kabul airport during their chaotic withdrawal from the country in August when the IEA regained control of the country.