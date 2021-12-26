Latest News
Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said Sunday that a shipment of flight radar equipment arrived in Kabul.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the ACAA said that the equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.
The shipment includes three radar systems that would be installed in 12 locations, in Kabul, Balkh, and Herat provinces, to control the air space across the country, the statement added.
The ACCA stated that the installation contract, worth 112 million Euros, has been signed between the ACAA and Thales Group, a French multinational company.
The contract was initially signed between the former government and the Thales. The company had delivered the first consignment of the Radar system in July this year.
The ACCA noted that these radars would enable Afghanistan to control its airspace.
The development comes as Afghanistan’s airspace had been controlled by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which has now transferred to the ACAA.
Turkish and Qatari officials are also negotiating with the IEA to operate five airports, including Hamid Karzai International Airport.
The U.S.-led international forces caused extensive damage to Kabul airport during their chaotic withdrawal from the country in August when the IEA regained control of the country.
Latest News
IEA calls on West to lift sanction, remove leaders from blacklist
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] had called on the United States and the international community to lift their sanctions on the current government and to remove high-ranking IEA members from UN and US blacklists.
The IEA regained power in Afghanistan in mid-August after the US pulled out its troops, almost 20 years after the IEA was ousted by U.S.-led forces following Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The International Community has not yet recognized the IEA as Afghanistan’s government.
Bilal Karimi, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman, stated: “The officials of the Islamic Emirate must be removed from the blacklist and sanctions, and this is the inalienable right of Afghans, and this was documented in the long negotiation process, which was a very credible agreement signed in Doha with the United States.”
Earlier this month, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had also called on the United States to lift its sanctions against the IEA and said they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of desperate Afghans.
He also urged Washington and other nations to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the IEA took power on August 15.
“Sanctions against Afghanistan would … not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said
“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” he added.
Muttaqi emphasized that the IEA wants good relations with all countries including the United States.
The United States, meanwhile, last week formally exempted U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.
Reuters reported that it was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed U.N. payments of some $6 million to the IEA for security.
Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a U.N. plan to subsidize next year the monthly wages of IEA-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard U.N. facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate U.S. sanctions.
The Treasury Department declined to say whether the new license would exempt the proposed U.N. payments from U.S. sanctions on the IEA.
Latest News
IEA distributes aid supplies donated by China
The Islamic Emirate [IE] interim government held a ceremony on Friday in Kabul, capital of the country, to distribute the humanitarian aid materials donated by China to 34 provinces in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
According to the report the Red Cross Society of China provided 10 million yuan (about 1.57 million U.S. dollars) worth of humanitarian relief supplies to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, covering various fields such as medical care, people’s livelihood, and education, to help the Afghan people get through the harsh winter.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech, saying that China has donated multiple batches of humanitarian aid materials to Afghanistan, and the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs would distribute the aid supplies to those in need in 34 provinces across Afghanistan in a timely manner.
“We are here today because neighboring countries, especially China, have provided us with help. Starting today, we will distribute these supplies to the people in need,” said Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani.
Haqqani said that China is a good neighbor for Afghanistan, and the Afghan interim government expressed gratitude to China for its provision of aid supplies, which are of great importance to the country, Reuters reported.
“We thank China for providing the humanitarian assistance to us. We hope that China can continue to help us in the future,” said Haqqani.
Earlier, China announced that it would provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and decided to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the Afghan people. By far, a multitude of aid materials donated by China have arrived in Kabul, with the remaining batches trickling in.
Kandahar
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) turned a prison into a center for the treatment of drug addicts in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.
Kandahar Central Prison is home to around 800 drug addicts, along with 1,000 inmates.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) on Friday, the deputy of prison Mavlawi Mansuri said that “We have provided many facilities to them (addicts). We have hired a special teacher to advise them to quit drugs. We have also set up a clinic for them which we take out every day and treat them. If they are not treated here and we take to them a general hospital and a special addicts hospital. We try our best to make them healthy and well.”
Mohammed, one of the addicts, said that he was happy with the treatment center’s services as he can get enough food to eat.
“Now that we’re in prison we’re all addicted. We were all in the city cemetery, where on the main street of the city, it was full of city cemeteries. No one (addicts) got enough food in four or three days but now in this prison, we eat three times a day, this prison is very good for us.”
“I was detained by the Taliban (IEA) in the Arghandab district for about two weeks and have been here for a month now. If the addict wants to be healthy, he can. I am now steadfast in my ablutions and prayers,” another addict Bashir Ahmad said.
Although the health plan considers such treatment of drug addicts illegal and arbitrary, prison officials say they are trying to make it easier.
It is estimated that around three million people are currently addicted to drugs across the country, with widespread poppy cultivation and easy access to narcotics being the main reasons.
The IEA, however, has not commented in this regard.
IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax
Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul
World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
Tahawol: Calls for removal of IEA leaders from UN and US blacklists discussed
Tahawol: Afghan private sector’s $2.5 billion in frozen assets discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Construction companies call for govt, foreign community to pay their debts
-
Latest News4 days ago
House Democrats call on Biden to unfreeze Afghan reserves
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNDP and Balkh Municipality launch street cleaning job program for 200 women
-
Latest News4 days ago
40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists lost their jobs
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah calls on OIC to mobilize more funds to help Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN proposing paying nearly $6 million to IEA for security
-
Latest News4 days ago
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions