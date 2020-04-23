Second Chinese shipment of medical aid arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2020)

The Chinese shipment arrived today, includes 727 packages of diagnostic equipment, protective clothing, and masks to help fight against the Coronavirus.

Chinese Ambassador to Kabul has called for a global mobilization to contribute to the fight against the virus, saying no country can fight it alone. He reassured more of Chinese aid to Afghanistan.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Public Health, especially on the intensive needs, and China is helping Afghanistan to the best of its ability,” said Wang Yu, China’s Ambassador.

Besides expressing its deep gratitude to the Chinese assistance, the Ministry of Public Health underlines that it still needs more equipment and kits to diagnose and cure the infected.

It is noteworthy that China has aided Afghanistan with some 15,000 Coronavirus test kits and types of machinery once before.