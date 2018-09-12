Second Afghanistan-India International Trade, Invest Show Opens in Mumbai

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2018 7:18 pm)

The second annual India- Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Show, sponsored by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) kicked off today in Mumbai and will continue until 15th of September.

The Mumbai trade show will feature Afghanistan’s finest textiles, carpets, gems, and jewelry.

More than 600 representatives from Afghanistan, India and international businesses are attended the event.

Afghan producers and exporters of fresh dry fruits, nuts, spices and juices will be showcasing their high value products to develop partnerships with Indian importers, whole-sellers and supermarket chains.

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah called the show effective in strengthening economy of Afghanistan and emphasized on changing Afghanistan to a transit point for energy among the Middle East and South Asian countries.

“We should consider Afghanistan’s geostrategic position as a bridge and regional link for regional trade, transit and transportation, and pay attention to strengthen it as a center for economic development and economic stimulus,” Abdullah said.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass called Afghanistan as a great place for trade.

“The U.S wants Afghanistan to become a successful country. It is clear that why we sacrifice ourselves there,” John Bass added.

In addition to product sales, the event provides an opportunity for businesses to develop partnerships, identify investment opportunities, and engage in business-to-business matchmaking in a range of sectors.

“This show is a great chance for both Afghanistan and India,” Indian trade minister asserted.

The expo would help develop economic ties between Afghanistan and international markets, and further advance trade integration.

“We are trying for a responsible and sustainable economic growth in Afghanistan,” Hamayoun Qayoumi, acting Afghan finance minister said.

By 2020, bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is expected to reach more than $2 billion.