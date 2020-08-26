Featured
Search and rescue operations underway after deadly floods hit Parwan province
Major rescue operations are underway Wednesday morning after flash floods in Parwan province left at least 36 people dead and many missing.
Minister of Disaster Management Ghulam Bahaudin Jailani has confirmed the death toll and said more than 70 people were also injured and that at least 300 houses have been totally destroyed.
The floods, due to heavy rain, hit the provincial capital Charikar, at about 2am Wednesday morning and swept away roads, houses, vehicles and people.
According to Jailani search and rescue operations are currently still underway.
He said many people have been hospitalized.
Pakistan FM and Taliban discuss status of peace process
Afghanistan likely to play December Test against Australia
Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board are reportedly in an advanced stage of negotiations and are expected to confirm a December Test in Perth between Australia and Afghanistan soon.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the only question that remains to be resolved is whether the match can be played as a day-night Test.
According to the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, Australia was meant to host Afghanistan in November, immediately after the now postponed men’s T20 World Cup, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many tournaments have either been canceled or postponed.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the one-off Test is not part of the ICC’s World Test Championship, which is limited to the top nine teams and does not include three Full Members in Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.
The Australia Test will be Afghanistan’s fifth after the country gained Full-Member status in 2017.
Since then, Afghanistan has lost Tests to India and West Indies, but has already picked up two wins, against Ireland and Bangladesh.
