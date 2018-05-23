‘Scott Miller’ Selected As U.S. Commander in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2018 9:45 am)

U.S. officials say army Lt. Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller has been chosen as the next commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

The expected nominee, Scott Miller succeeded Army Gen. John Nicholson, who has held the post since March 2016.

Miller is currently in command of the secretive Joint Special Operations Command, which conducts some of the military’s most sensitive commando missions around the world. He served as head of the special operations contingent in Afghanistan in 2013-14 and served combat tours in Iraq and Somalia.

The selection of Miller was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials confirmed the selection on condition of anonymity because it has not been formally announced.

The selection of Miller indicates the Trump Administration may be rethinking its conventional approach.

Miller’s background draws on decades of experience in commanding clandestine commando teams, working with foreign partners, and collaborating with intelligence agencies to target terror groups — often resulting in drone strikes and nighttime raids.