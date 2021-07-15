Latest News
SCO foreign ministers issue joint statement on Afghanistan
Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries issued a joint statement following a meeting in the format of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group on Wednesday.
The foreign ministers stand for the development of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, peaceful, democratic and prosperous state, according to the statement.
They realize that peace and stability in that country is one of the main factors in ensuring security in the SCO region, the statement said, adding that the ministers are convinced of the need to continue helping the Afghan people in their efforts to restore the country and return to the road of peace and national accord.
The foreign ministers declared in the statement the following:
“As friendly neighbors and important partners of Afghanistan, the SCO member states are interested in its development as a peaceful, stable and prosperous country, and confirm their respect for the traditions and culture of all peoples living in Afghanistan.
In accordance with universally accepted principles and norms of international law, primarily the UN Charter, the SCO countries reaffirm their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. They intend to facilitate the development of Afghanistan as a country free from terrorism, war and drugs.
“We condemn the violence and terror attacks that continue in Afghanistan, killing civilians and representatives of government bodies and call for their cessation as soon as possible. We note that the activities of international terrorist organizations remain one of the key factors of instability in that country. We express our deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the northern provinces of Afghanistan as a result of a sharp increase in the concentration of various terrorist, separatist and extremist groups. We consider it important for the SCO member states to enhance their joint efforts in order to counteract terrorism, separatism and extremism.
“We urge all parties involved in the conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from the use of force and actions that may lead to destabilization and unpredictable consequences near the Afghan borders with the SCO states.”
The SCO member states reaffirm their willingness to continue developing cooperation with Afghanistan on countering security threats in the region, in particular, all forms and manifestations of terrorism and drug trafficking, and to jointly oppose double standards in resolving these tasks.
Emphasizing the importance of long-term hospitality and effective aid for Afghan refugees, the SCO members consider it important for the international community to take active joint efforts to facilitate their proper, safe and sustainable return home.
“We believe that reaching an early settlement in Afghanistan is a major factor in maintaining and strengthening security and stability in the SCO space. In this context, we emphasize the need for the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to intensify their efforts to restore peace, promote national economic development and counter terrorism, extremism and drug-related crime. We confirm the position of the SCO members that the conflict in Afghanistan can only be settled by political dialogue and an inclusive peace process conducted and led by the Afghans themselves.
“We urge all interested states and international organizations to strengthen their cooperation, with the UN playing a central coordinating role, in order to stabilize and develop the country. In this context, we note the activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy.
“We welcome the diplomatic support for the peace process in Afghanistan by the international public, including the inter-Afghan peace talks in Doha, the extended Troika, the Moscow consultations format and the Tashkent venue. We note the outcome of the ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul process in Dushanbe on March 29-30, 2021.
Respecting the Afghan people’s independent choice of their own path of development, we are convinced that the inter-Afghan negotiations must consider the interests of all ethnic groups living in the country.
“We attach much importance to our cooperation in the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group. We consider it necessary to consistently implement the roadmap for further action by the Contact Group, which was adopted in Bishkek on June 14, 2019, with a view to strengthening regional stability and developing relations between the SCO states and Afghanistan.
“We reaffirm the willingness of our countries to continue deepening cooperation with Afghanistan in politics and security, as well as in the economic and humanitarian spheres, including by maximizing the potential of Afghanistan‘s participation as an observer state in the SCO’s activities.”
Ghani meets with Biden advisor on sidelines of Uzbekistan meeting
President Ashraf Ghani met with a US delegation led by Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, he Homeland Security Advisor for U.S. President Joe Biden in Tashkent in Uzbekistan on Thursday afternoon, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
According to ARG, the two sides discussed US support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), development and humanitarian assistance, and the US’s commitment to accelerating the Afghan peace process.
Sherwood-Randall stressed that the US will put all its efforts into speeding up the peace process and deepen its regional diplomacy in the area, the statement said.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also accompanied Liz Sherwood-Randall, who are both currently in Uzbekistan for the C5+1 meeting.
The meeting started Thursday with the focus on the current situation in Afghanistan.
Addressing the meeting, Sherwood-Randall said the United States will continue to solicit strong support for the Afghan peace process both regionally and internationally.
The format includes five Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, plus the United States.
“We will continue to support negotiations to achieve a political solution that brings Afghans the peace they deserve and to build a strong regional and international support base for Afghanistan’s future,” Sherwood-Randall said.
She noted that C5+1 members can do more jointly rather than alone or on a bilateral basis to address issues of common interest.
“We will continue to provide security assistance to the Afghan National Defense Forces, as well as development and humanitarian aid. We will continue to take aggressive action against terrorist groups that threaten the US and that undermine the security of our allies and partners, including your countries,” Sherwood-Randall said.
Badghis governor says Taliban and security forces have called an Eid truce
Badghis Governor Hesamuddin Shams said Thursday government forces and the Taliban militants have declared a ceasefire following mediation of tribal elders in the province.
The ceasefire was declared at 10 am Thursday and the Taliban have also retreated from the outskirts of the provincial capital Qal-e-Naw city, sources told Ariana News.
According to the sources, the ceasefire will continue until the end of Eid al-Adha next week.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire, by government, the international community and humanitarian organizations, the Taliban has continually said they will call a truce once certain conditions have been met. Their conditions include the release of 7,000 Taliban prisoners and the removal of the names of their leaders from the UN blacklist.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Nader Naderi, a member of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, stated: “Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire but in return, they want the release their 7,000 prisoners and the removal of their leaders’ names from the UN blacklist which is a heavy demand by them.”
Sources, meanwhile, had told Ariana News that an eleven-member delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will head to Doha on Friday for talks with the Taliban.
So far, the delegation head and members, their authority, and the agenda for the talks have not been finalized, sources said.
However, the US State Department’s spokesman Ned Price also said on Wednesday that a senior delegation from the Afghan government will visit Doha.
Price did not however give names nor any other details about the trip.
US State Dept says senior Afghan govt delegation set to visit Doha
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said late Wednesday that Washington continues to believe the only solution to Afghanistan’s problem is a political settlement and in line with this the Afghan government is sending a senior delegation to Doha.
Addressing a press conference, Price did not say when this visit would take place nor did he say who would lead this “senior delegation”.
He said: “We have been very clear about this, that we continue to believe the Islamic Republic – that is to say, the Afghan Government continues to believe that diplomacy is the only durable and just way to reach a political settlement here.
“I won’t speak for the Taliban, but they continue to engage in that diplomacy in Doha. The Islamic Republic, the Afghan Government is sending a senior delegation to Doha. The special envoy (Zalmay Khalilzad) and his team are engaged, supporting these intra-Afghan discussions in Doha,” Price said.
“We continue to believe – and the international community continues to believe, including, if you look at recent statements from some of our closest allies, but also from countries with whom we share little else – that this diplomatic path is the most effective, and certainly the best path to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.”
Price also slammed the killing of 22 Afghan commandos by the Taliban and said the video, of the event, “depicts horrifying scenes. The killing – in this case, the slaughter – of unarmed individuals is – it’s an atrocious act, it’s an outrageous sight, and of course we condemn it.”
Price also reiterated a previous comment of his that “the Taliban too understands that only through diplomacy can they garner any sort of legitimacy.”
He said it is Washington’s opinion and that of the international community that any government “that comes to power through the barrel of a gun, that comes to power through force in Afghanistan, any government that doesn’t respect fundamental and universal rights is not one that will have legitimacy in the eyes of the broad international community. It is not one that will have the support of the Afghan people.”
He said it’s very important that any future government of Afghanistan that wants durability will have to be one that governs justly. “And only through diplomacy, only through the Afghan people having a say will any future government be able to accrue that legitimacy, will be able to accrue assistance from the international community, which has been vital – indispensable, I would say, to the Afghan Government.
“And that’s why only through that process will any future government be able to achieve that durability.”
