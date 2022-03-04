Science & Technology
Scientists unveil micro battery for the smallest computers in the world
There was a time, not so long ago, when computers were so large, they occupied entire rooms. Today, some processing units can come as small as a few specks of dust.
Even next to a grain of rice, these stacks of micrometer-sized chips look infinitesimal, Reuters reported.
Shrinking computer batteries to fit that size, however, has proved more challenging.
Some scientists in Europe are therefore proposing an alternative structure: a microbattery based on folding micro thin layers like origami.
The battery is just a prototype for now, but the preliminary results are encouraging.
“There is still a huge optimization potential for this technology, and we can expect much stronger microbatteries in the future,” says physicist Oliver Schmidt from the Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany.
Apple says it halts all product sales in Russia
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a statement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”
According to Reuters the company outlined a number of actions in response to the invasion, including stopping all exports into its sales channels in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited, the company said. The Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News, are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.
On Tuesday, users in Russia were still able to access Apple’s online store but attempts to buy an iPhone showed that they were not available for delivery.
Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled for Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are, Reuters reported.
The company said it had taken the action of globally disabling the Google Maps traffic layer and live information on how busy places like stores and restaurants are in Ukraine for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources including regional authorities.
Ukraine is facing attacks from Russian forces who invaded the country on Thursday. As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries, Reuters reported.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.
Big tech companies including Google have said they are taking new measures to protect users’ security in the region.
According to Reuters online services and social media sites have also been tapped by researchers piecing together activity around the war.
A professor at California’s Middlebury Institute of International Studies said Google Maps helped him track a “traffic jam” that was actually Russian movement towards the border hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack.
Google said live traffic information remained available to drivers using its turn-by-turn navigation features in the area, read the report.
Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet
SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted.
He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.
“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.
According to Reuters internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.
While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology can also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.
Musk said on Jan. 15 that SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon, Reuters reported.
