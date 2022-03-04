Scientists unveil micro battery for the smallest computers in the world

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)

There was a time, not so long ago, when computers were so large, they occupied entire rooms. Today, some processing units can come as small as a few specks of dust.

Even next to a grain of rice, these stacks of micrometer-sized chips look infinitesimal, Reuters reported.

Shrinking computer batteries to fit that size, however, has proved more challenging.

Some scientists in Europe are therefore proposing an alternative structure: a microbattery based on folding micro thin layers like origami.

The battery is just a prototype for now, but the preliminary results are encouraging.

“There is still a huge optimization potential for this technology, and we can expect much stronger microbatteries in the future,” says physicist Oliver Schmidt from the Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany.