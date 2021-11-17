Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2021)

India’s government has shut down schools indefinitely and urged people to work from home as air pollution levels in the capital reached dangerous highs.

Delhi, which is home to about 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities and every winter is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog.

On Tuesday, an Indian court ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until further notice.

Trucks, except those carrying essential goods, have also been barred from entering Delhi and most construction activities have been stopped in the capital.

India’s government also said that at least 50 percent of government workers have been told to work from home and encouraged the private sector to do the same.