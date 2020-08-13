Latest News
School set ablaze in Takhar
Unidentified men have set ablaze a school in Takhar province, local officials confirmed.
The incident took place in the provincial capital Taloqan city early on Thursday morning.
Takhar officials said unknown men entered into the historical Abu Osman Taloqani high school and set it on fire.
The officials said that around 3,000 students were studying at the school.
Footage released on social media shows that chairs, desks, documents, and books inside the school were burned down.
The education directorate of Takhar has not commented about the incident.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the act.
The Taliban, however, denied its involvement in the incident, saying that the group has nothing to with torching the Abu Osman Taloqani School which is located “close to police and NDS headquarters in Takhar.”
Kapisa police official killed in Taliban attack
Taliban militants gunned down an Afghan police official on Thursday in Parwan province, a local official confirmed.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that Suliaman, the battalion commander of Kapisa police brigade, was killed by the Taliban at around 9 a.m. Thursday in Sayad village of Parwan.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the insurgents in Shaker village in the Tagab district of Kapisa at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shurish said, at least two local army soldiers were killed and another one was wounded in the battle.
Four civilians including women and children were also injured in the clash, he added.
Shurish claimed that the Afghan forces have inflicted casualties on the Taliban, saying that details yet to be determined.
The Taliban yet to comment on the incidents.
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks are expected to start next week in Doha, where the government and the Taliban delegations would negotiate a political settlement for ending the conflict in the war-weary country.
The government negotiating team is expected to negotiate a comprehensive ceasefire in the first round of talks.
On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday condemned the roadside mine incident in Kandahar earlier in the day and called on the Taliban to stop the violence and end their practice of planting IEDs.
In a series of tweets, Ghani condemned the incident and stated that this comes as the Taliban are “on the eve of peace and direct negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team.
اعلامیۀ مطبوعاتی در پیوند به تلفات ملکی ناشی از انفجار ماین طالبان در کندهار
ارگ، کابل: با تاسف فراوان امروز در منطقه زلخان ولسوالی پنجوایی ولایت کندهار در اثر انفجار ماین جاسازی شدۀ گروه طالبان، به شمول یک کودک، تعدادی از زنان و شمار دیگری از هموطنان ما شهید و زخمی گردیدند.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 13, 2020
“The Taliban should avoid violence specifically roadside mines which are the main cause of civilian casualties, and in order to reach a dignified and lasting peace, they should accept people and Loya Jirga’s voice.”
The president said the incident, which happened early Thursday in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district of Kandahar province, resulted in a number of women, a child, and other Afghans being killed and wounded “as a result of a mine planted by the Taliban”.
Ghani expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The incident happened when a vehicle, carrying a number of civilian passengers, hit a roadside IED.
This comes after at least eight civilians were killed in another roadside mine explosion in the same province on Sunday.
