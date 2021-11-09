World
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
At least 25 primary school children were killed when their thatched-roof classrooms caught fire in southern Niger on Monday, the council of ministers said in a statement.
Reuters reported 14 more children were injured, including five in a critical condition, the statement said.
The school is in the town of Maradi, more than 600 km east of the capital Niamey.
“For the moment we cannot state the origin of the fire,” regional director of education Maman Hdi said.
Classes have been suspended and three days of mourning declared in Maradi, he said.
It was the second time this year that a fire has killed pupils in their classrooms in the West African country. Twenty preschool children were killed in April in Niamey.
The council of ministers said on Monday that following the two incidents, preschool classes must not be held in straw-roof huts, Reuters reported.
World
Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf
Iran’s military launched an annual exercise near the mouth of the Gulf on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.
The military exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, state television reported. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.
Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and U.S. forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran, Reuters reported.
Iran has reacted by breaching the deal’s limits on its nuclear programme.
Indirect talks between Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.
World
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Reuters reported.
Shortly after reports of the attack, Kadhimi tweeted reassuring that he had not been armed: “I am fine, thank God, amongst my people, and I call for calm and moderation for Iraq’s good.”, he wrote.
Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area, Reuters reported.
The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.
Latest News
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston city in the US state of Texas, officials said.
Aerial images of NRG park earlier in the day showed large crowds gathering to gain access to the concert.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.
Peña said that at around 9 p.m. the crowd that had gathered for a performance by rapper Travis Scott began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.
The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.
It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.
Live Nation, the event organizer, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, Peña said. The second day of the festival has been canceled.
