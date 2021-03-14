Latest News
Sceptics warn Washington’s new peace plan could backfire
Some Afghan officials have warned that Washington’s aggressive push for a political settlement could backfire, by deadlocking talks, undermining the elected government and plunging the country deeper into violence, the Washington Post reported.
The approach — nicknamed “moonshot” by some U.S. officials referring to its lofty ambitions — is an attempt to reach a peace deal within weeks by applying unprecedented pressure to negotiating teams on both sides of the conflict, the Taliban and the Kabul government.
According to the Post, Afghan officials are concerned a hasty withdrawal of troops without a political settlement could tip the balance – risking a repeat of the mistakes of the 1990s, when Afghanistan was plunged into civil war following the abrupt withdrawal of Soviet troops.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to the Post, Afghan officials acknowledged that current levels of violence and the stalled peace talks between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in Doha are unacceptable. However they disagreed with the Biden administration’s efforts to speed up the process.
One Afghan official warned: “The consequences for us are the collapse of the state, sudden destruction and a very long and intense civil war.”
“The fact that it has happened in the past once shows it could happen again,” he said.
A second official said “pushing the peace now with this new initiative very rapidly” risks undermining the country’s military.
He said he fears “bringing back the old mujahideen at the expense of the Afghan security forces,” referring to the militant factions and irregular fighters who fought the Soviet forces, then turned on each other during the civil war.
Signs point towards a delay in withdrawing foreign troops
The Post stated however that the accelerated push for a settlement is taking place amid growing indications that the United States is considering postponing the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
But Washington has said a final decision on the future of U.S. troops in Afghanistan has not yet been made.
The Post meanwhile reported that a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani’s office rejected the suggestion that the president is under greater pressure now from Washington to reach a peace deal.
“If there is any pressure that we feel, it is the pressure from the Afghan people who have been terrorized” since the Soviet invasion in 1979, said Fatima Murchal, Ghani’s deputy spokesperson.
Taliban representatives in Doha also dismissed the implication that the change in approach would have an effect on long-stalled talks.
“Pressure from the United States never works,” said Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office. “We know this because they have already tried all forms of pressure for 20 years.”
According to the Post, Naeem said the group does not expect the United States to walk away from the 2020 deal, but if it does, “there will be problems, and they will be responsible for that.”
But U.S. officials say the potential risks of inaction outweigh an opportunity to accelerate the process.
The new approach of “moving at a faster pace toward a political agreement,” said one U.S. official, is “the best option for moving forward.”
“Given where we are, the alternative is more dangerous,” he said.
On the recent letter and draft peace proposal sent by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ghani and other officials and to the Taliban, outlining a plan for a transitional government, the Post reported that this all “came as a shock”.
“It’s not what we have been promised,” said an Afghan official with knowledge of the talks, who described the tone of the leaked letter as “upsetting” and contrary to the more consultative approach Kabul was expecting from the Biden administration.
The Afghan government had called on the Biden administration to conduct a full review of the peace agreement signed between the Taliban and the former Trump administration – an agreement that excluded the Afghan government.
But, one peace talks negotiator Fatima Gailani told the Post in reference to Ghani’s government that “they were hoping for a miracle.”
She said Afghan leaders should not have been surprised by the U.S. pressure campaign, given President Joe Biden’s past comments on his desire to end the war in Afghanistan.
Now, she said, the letter and draft peace document “brought reality out into the open” and could act as a wake-up call to unify Afghanistan’s political parties.
The Post also stated that reactions in Kabul to the letter and peace plan appears to be exposing widening political fault lines, rather than signaling moves toward consensus.
Ghani’s main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, welcomed the new U.S. proposal.
His spokesman Mujib Rahman Rahimi said: “It is a positive starting point to boost the peace process and the peace talks.”
“We do not consider the proposal a setback or a step to destabilize the country. Rather, it is a step forward,” Rahimi said.
The new proposal was delivered almost two weeks ago by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Ghani, the Abdullah and other politicians and former government leaders. Later in the week Khalilzad met with Taliban representatives in Doha and put the plan to them.
No decisions have yet been made by either side on the proposal.
Education Ministry reverses ban on schoolgirls over 12 singing in public
The Afghan Ministry of Education (MoE) has made a U-turn on the ban it imposed last week on schoolgirls over the age of 12 from singing in public.
On Wednesday, the MoE confirmed that schoolgirls over the age of 12 were with immediate effect banned from singing the national anthem or other group songs in public.
The decision immediately drew strong opposition from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, social media users and others.
The rights watchdog said the ban was in violation of Afghan laws, the Constitution, and child rights.
But on Saturday, the MoE did a U-turn and said in a statement that the letter had been issued by the Kabul Education Department and “does not reflect the stance of the Ministry of Education.”
The statement noted that the issue was still under review and the ministry would oppose the department’s suggestion.
The MoE also stated that its leadership remained committed to supporting the right of all students, including girls, to participate in cultural, arts and sports events.
The controversial letter last week stated that the ban would apply to all government and private schools.
Women in particular slammed the decision, saying that sensitive decisions especially relating to gender should not be taken by educational institutions.
But the Ministry of Education said last week the decision was made following an order from the National Assembly and at the suggestion of families.
“According to the order of the Ministry of Education, all public and private schools should organize singing groups for female students so that their members are girls under 12 years old,” one official said.
Najiba Arian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the ban at the time and said the decision was made following complaints by families due to the “heavy load of studies on the shoulders of the students in high school and middle school”.
The principals of schools were also warned that they will face legal action if they break the rules.
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi warned on Saturday against a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan of foreign troops, saying that the Taliban’s ties to al-Qaeda remain intact and that a swift pullout would worsen global counterterrorism efforts.
In an interview with The Associated Press Andarabi said that Afghan National Security Forces backed by U.S. assistance have so far put a squeeze on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including Daesh.
Andarabi’s warning comes just seven weeks before the May 1 foreign troops withdrawal deadline as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year.
No decision has yet been made by Washington, which is reviewing the deal signed by the former Trump administration,
According to AP, Andarabi challenged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s prediction last weekend that the withdrawal of U.S. troops would yield territorial gains to the Taliban, saying that Afghan troops could hold territory, but still needed aid and air support to maintain remote checkpoints.
“The Afghan security forces are fully capable of defending the capital and the cities and the territories that we are present in right now,” he said.
“We think that the Afghan security forces this year have proven to the Taliban that they will not be able to gain territory.”
Since the U.S. signed the deal with the Taliban violence and targeted killings, often unclaimed, have spiked.
AP reported that Andarabi sympathized with Kabul residents’ complaints about rampant crime, but said nearly 70 percent of Afghanistan’s police force is battling the Taliban, eroding efforts to maintain law and order. Every day the police confront over 100 Taliban attacks throughout the country, he added.
Andarabi said some progress had been made to stem the violence in the past month, with over 400 arrests.
But he underlined that Afghanistan still very much needs continued support from the international community, including the United States and NATO, in both war and peacetime, AP reported.
He said it will take great effort to reintegrate into a peacetime society the tens of thousands of armed men roving the country — regardless of which faction they are from, he said.
He also pointed out that police face a daunting anti-narcotics battle in a country that produces more than 4,000 tons of opium – the raw material used to make heroin – more than every other opium-producing country combined.
Peace, said Andarabi, would free the police to fight the drug war that is also fueling Afghanistan’s soaring crime rate.
Williams and Tiripano frustrate Zim’s bid to beat Afghanistan
Sean Williams hundred leads superb Zimbabwe fightback vs Afghanistan to leave second Test in balance
Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams scored a solid hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century which delayed Afghanistan’s victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, AFP reported
This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm, AFP reported.
Williams and Tiripano kept the game alive and there could now be an intriguing fifth day in a Test match that Afghanistan have been in control of ever since posting 545-5 declared in their first innings.
Zimbabwe tumbled from 133-1 to 287 all out in their first innings and then stuttered following-on but a great escape could yet be on.
