SCA Health Centers Reopened in Maidan Wardak

The 42 health centers of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) that were closed in Maidan Wardak province have been reopened on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said in a tweet that the organization has resumed its normal activities on Friday.

Mayar said that the centers were reopened after mediation by the health council, tribal elders, Ministry of Public Health, and local residents in the province.

Meanwhile, SCA said in a statement that the local Taliban have also informed the organization’s office to reopen their health facilities to address the people’s problems.

“We have taken the initial steps to re-open health facilities,” the statement said adding that, “the staff of those health facilities that offer 24 hours services have been asked to be on duty as of today. Full re-opening will be in effect as of Saturday as the first working day of the week.”