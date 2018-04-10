Sayaf Refused to Meet Pakistani PM

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2018 8:46 pm)

The head of Council for Protection and Stability in Afghanistan (APSC), Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf has rejected the request of Pakistan’s embassy to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sideline of his Kabul visit, the spokesman of APSC said.

“The rejection of Pakistan’s request to meet Mr. Abbasi does not mean that Sayaf opposes peace. The reason is that the invitation reference was from Pakistan, not the Afghan government,” Masoud Trishtwal, the spokesman of APSC said.

Meanwhile, the leader of Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the chairman of High Peace Council Karim Khalili, the second deputy of Executive Officer, Muhammad Mohaqiq and the leader of Mahaz Milli Islami Party, Sayed Hamed Gailani have accepted Pakistan’s invitation and separately met with PM Abbasi.

Now, what has attracted much attention is that Afghanistan’s flag is not displayed in the meetings.

“Unfortunately, Afghanistan’s flag is not displayed during the meetings between the Pakistani and Afghan officials. There is just Pakistan’s flag,” Muhammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy speaker of Senate said.

Ariananews reporter has repeatedly contacted the Presidential Palace officials, but they refused to comment regarding the issue.

The recent visit of Pakistani PM to Kabul came amid firing mortar shells by the country’s militaries on Kunar.

The foreign ministry has accused Pakistan’s air force of violating the country’s airspace and bombing its border areas.