Sayad District Police Chief Killed in Armed Clashes with Taliban

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2018)

Sayad district police chief was killed on Tuesday night in armed clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces in northern Sar-e-Pul province.

Confirming the clashes, Zabihullah Amani, the provincial governor’s spokesman said that both sides sustained causalities after the Taliban stormed Sayad district in the province.

The official, however, did not specify the exact number of casualties. But sources told Ariana News that the incident left at least three security personnel killed including Sayad District police chief Abdul Malik and three more wounded.

Sar-e-Pul is relatively among the restive provinces of Afghanistan in north, the anti-government elements including Taliban are actively operating in a number of its districts and frequently carrying attacks against the Afghan security forces.