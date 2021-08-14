Latest News
Save the Children warns humanitarian crisis looming in Kabul
An estimated 72,000 children have been displaced and have fled to Kabul due to ongoing clashes across Afghanistan, said Save the Children Saturday.
The organization also warned of possible outbreaks of diseases as families camping out in open spaces have no toilet facilities.
The organization stated that these children and their family members need immediate humanitarian aid.
This comes as tens of thousands of people have fled to Kabul as the Taliban advanced across the country, capturing around 20 provincial capitals.
In the latest development, the militants seized control of Paktia’s Gardez city, Paktika’s Sharana city, and southern Kandahar city in the last 24 hours.
Save the Children said in a statement that many of the children are living on the streets, in tarpaulin tents, and are going hungry.
According to the organization, more than 324 families that have arrived in Kabul in the last few days had little or no access to food or other forms of support.
“Many families have taken desperate measures to survive, such as selling their belongings to get money for food, sending their children to work, or cutting back severely on food.
All of the families said they have run up debt to get to safety,” the statement read.
“This is a humanitarian disaster unfolding in front of the world’s eyes,” said Christopher Nyamandi, country director for Save the Children in Afghanistan.
“Families already living in Kabul have brought the food they could spare to help the displaced, but there’s just not enough. And more families are arriving every hour. We will start to see children going hungry or even sliding into malnutrition very soon,” Nyamandi added.
He stated: “People are drinking water from dirty containers, the circumstances are unhygienic. We’re one step away from a disease outbreak.”
“The people of Afghanistan not only need the world’s attention, they need the world’s help to get through this. These are families with children, old people. Our staff came across at least 13 pregnant women. We can’t turn our back on them. We need tents, food, clean water, sanitation. Immediately,” Nyamandi noted.
“The only real solution is an end to the fighting, and the warring parties coming to an agreement. But until that time, we need to support the children and their families who have been caught up in this terrible conflict,” he said.
Turkey tightens border control with Iran to stop Afghan refugee influx
Turkey boosted security measures on its border with Iran to stop illegal crossings, mainly from Afghans fleeing the Taliban that has taken over key cities and provinces.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday (August 14) visited the 295-kilometer long border with Iran where a modular concrete wall is being built.
Turkish officials said a 64-kilometer-long section of the wall will be completed by the end of this year.
Hundreds of Afghans have crossed into Turkey in recent weeks amid rising violence in Afghanistan, raising concerns of a fresh influx of migrants.
The explosion in fighting has raised fears of a refugee crisis and a rollback of gains in human rights, especially for women.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR estimates 400,000 Afghans have fled their homes this year. Only a few hundred of these displaced persons are known to have fled Afghanistan but the UNHCR estimates there are 2.6 million Afghan refugees worldwide, with 1.4 million in Pakistan and 1 million in Iran.
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Ghani: Remobilizing Afghan forces is our priority
President Ashraf Ghani addressed the nation on Saturday and said his top priority is to remobilize the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
He added that will prevent further bloodshed in the country and he thanked the Afghan forces for their bravery in defending the country.
“Under the current situation, remobilizing of the security and defense forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose,” Ghani said.
Speaking to all Afghans he said: “I know that you are concerned about your future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people.”
“To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people,” said Ghani.
Ghani said he will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.
This comes as Taliban captured many provinces including Herat and Kandahar cities.
