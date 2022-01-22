World
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen denied targeting a detention centre in Yemen’s Saada province, saying the facility hit was not a site restricted from strikes, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in the Friday attack that reportedly killed at least 60 people.
“The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen (OCHA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the facts and details,” the state news agency said, citing a coalition spokesman.
He said the target in Saada was not on no-targeting lists agreed upon with the OCHA, was not reported by the ICRC and did not meet the standards stipulated by the Third Geneva Convention for Prisoners of War, Reuters reported.
World
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan
A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in eastern Pakistan on Thursday (January 20), killing three people and wounding over 20, police said, Reuters reported.
A police spokesman, Arif Rana, told Reuters it was a bomb, saying a time device rigged to a motorcycle exploded outside a shop in the market.
A nine-year-old boy is among the three dead, he said.
“I was around 12 feet or so away from the place, but the blast was so severe that we didn’t know what had happened. Then the fronts of some shop caught fire, and a couple of the shop assistants were injured. A man in the house over there died. A child was passing by, both his legs were blown off. I picked him up, but he was dead. It was a very severe blast,” said a resident who witnessed the explosion.
According to Reuters a newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.
It said a bank was the target of the attack. Police said they were investigating, saying it was premature to link this to Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket tournament scheduled to start in a week or so.
Baloch separatists have been fighting a low-key insurgency against the Pakistani government to demand a greater share in the local mineral rich resources, Reuters reported.
They usually attack government interests or Chinese projects in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, but an attack in a city like Lahore is rare.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, read the report.
World
Russia’s Putin hosts Iranian counterpart in Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted on Wednesday (January 19) his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow as Russia tries to help salvage a nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, Reuters reported.
Putin and Iranian Raisi held discussions on the issues of bilateral cooperation Kremlin said, Reuters reported.
Raisi said that a visit to Russia could be a turning point in political, trade and economic relations between the two countries, Russian News Agency RIA Novosti reports.
World
More than a dozen dead in coalition strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa
An air strike killed about 14 people in a building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, residents said on Tuesday, during strikes across the city launched by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group, Reuters reported.
The alliance strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa followed an attack claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, in which three people were killed.
The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Early on Tuesday, the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Houthi group, Saudi state media said.
According to Reuters the strikes appeared to be the deadliest since 2019 on Sanaa.
The strike that killed about 14 people, according to initial estimates, was on the home of a former military official.
It killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.
Coalition strikes around the city had killed a total of about 20 people, the deputy foreign minister for the Houthi administration, which holds much of northern Yemen, said on Twitter.
Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said strikes had damaged houses, killed at least a dozen people and wounded about a dozen.
The UAE has armed and trained Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen’s energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib.
Monday’s Houthi-claimed attack on two sites in the UAE set off explosions in fuel trucks, killed three people and ignited a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport, read the report.
In response, the UAE said it reserved the right to respond to “terrorist attacks and criminal escalation”.
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Tahawol: Biden’s comments about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s call for an inclusive government discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan fired 21 rockets towards Afghanistan: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 national team prepares for first match in World Cup
-
COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan unable to detect omicron variant: health ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK contributes £1 million to support Afghan refugees in Iran
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU launches humanitarian projects in Afghanistan worth over $300 million
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
-
Health4 days ago
WHO launches first polio vaccination campaign for 2022