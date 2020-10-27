Featured
Saudi funds $10 million program to help returnees and IDPs
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) have launched a $10 million program, funded by Saudi Arabia, to provide essential services to support the sustainable reintegration of returnees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities.
Under the program, UNHCR and the MoRR and its partners will build 37 schools, health clinics and infrastructure projects – including roads and water pipe networks – across Afghanistan in 2020.
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is firmly committed to ensuring the voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration of all displaced Afghans,” said Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.
“The government’s decision to put an end to the protracted displacement of its citizens is steadfast, and we do our best to create conditions conducive internally to achieve this goal. It constitutes one of our highest national priorities”, said Akhlaqi.
The program was launched on 1 June 2020, helping three million people in Afghanistan. It is expected to be complete at the end of May 2021.
Up to 14 projects funded Saudi Arabia – including the construction of schools and health clinics in Bamyan, Kabul, Nangarhar and Kandahar – are currently ongoing in various parts of the country with the potential to benefit 32,100 people in Afghanistan.
The Afghan government and UNHCR have identified 20 priority areas for return and reintegration where returnees and displaced people are living among local communities.
These areas have been selected based on the high number of returnees, assessed needs, and suitability for coordinated efforts by a range of humanitarian and development actors.
Since 2002, more than 5.3 million Afghan refugees have been assisted to return home.
“We are grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this very generous donation for supporting the people of Afghanistan”, says Caroline Van Buren, UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan.
“This donation is critical to UNHCR’s work with the Afghan Government to ensure that refugee returnees have access to the essential services and the facilities they need to rebuild their lives while also supporting the communities as a whole,” she said.
Today, there are some 4.6 million Afghans outside Afghanistan, of whom 2.7 million are registered refugees. Collectively, they represent one of the longest-displaced, longest-dispossessed populations worldwide.
Featured
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
As the standoff between France and Muslim countries gathered momentum Monday over Islam and freedom of speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added his voice to the calls for a boycott of French goods.
Erdogan has led the charge against President Emmanuel Macron over his comments following the beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
On Monday, Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara: “Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them.”
The New Arab reported late Monday that French goods have already been pulled from supermarket shelves in Qatar and Kuwait, among other Gulf states, whereas in Syria people have burned pictures of Macron and French flags have been torched in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
The October 16 beheading of high-school teacher Samuel Paty by a Chechen extremist caused deep shock in France.
Paty had shown his pupils some of the Prophet Mohammed cartoons over which 12 people were massacred at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.
Following Paty’s murder, Macron came out in defense of free speech and France’s secular values, vowing that the country “will not give up cartoons.”
As the backlash over France’s reaction widened, European leaders, rallied behind Macron, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Greece.
COVID-19
MoPH reports four new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported four deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country.
According to the ministry, 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the same period.
The ministry also reported 21 recoveries.
The cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Takhar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan and Nimruz provinces.
According to the ministry, Herat province had the most new cases with 41 infections reported in the past 24 hours and Uruzgan with one case had the least.
So far 40,937 cases have been reported in total with 34,150 recoveries and 1,518 deaths, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University website, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus is 1,154,242 with a total of 43,038,798, positive cases.
Featured
US Forces reject accusations of violating Doha agreement after Wardak airstrike
Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US Forces Afghanistan, on Monday rejected claims by the Taliban that Sunday night’s airstrike against the insurgent group was in contravention of the Doha agreement.
In a post on Twitter Leggett said: “USFOR-A conducted a targeted strike in Nerkh, Wardak last night- in defense of the ANDSF and in accordance with the US-TB Agreement- killing 5 Taliban fighters.
“We reject the allegations of violating the agreement and of killing innocent Afghans,” he said.
This comes after the Taliban accused the US earlier Monday of repeatedly violating the agreement which was signed in February in Doha.
The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Monday: “In recurrent violation of the Doha agreement, American invaders carried out a drone strike in Durrani area of Nerkh district Wardak dusk time Sunday resulting in 3 innocent children martyred.”
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile issued a statement saying at least 26 Taliban members had been killed and four others wounded in clashes in Sayedabad and Nima Wardak districts in the province.
The MoD did not however mention anything about a US airstrike.
