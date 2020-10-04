Featured
Saudi eases restrictions for Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabian authorities partially lifted a seven-month-long ban on pilgrims performing Umrah and allowed the first group of worshippers to enter the Grand Mosque on Sunday.
The pilgrims were allowed in the mosque compound by appointment and had to practice social distancing.
Millions of Muslims from around the world usually descend on Mecca and Medina for Umrah and Hajj but authorities were forced to stop all pilgrimages seven months ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, Saudi Arabia held a largely symbolic Hajj pilgrimage this year and limited access to domestic worshippers only.
From Sunday, authorities eased restrictions and will allow 6,000 Saudi citizens to perform Umrah and will open Saudi borders to foreign pilgrims from November 1.
Before the pandemic, more than 1,300 hotels and hundreds of stores worked 24/7 to cater to pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Now hotels are mostly empty and many stores and restaurants are closed.
Featured
Baghlan district governor survivors ambush in yet another targeted attack
Governor of Jalga district in Baghlan province Abdul Wali Sharifi was wounded in an ambush by unknown gunmen in Kotal Murgh district of the province on Saturday.
Local officials said Sunday, Sharifi is in hospital and his condition has been described as stable.
According to them, the incident happened when Sharifi was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, the Access to Information Commission confirmed on Sunday that one of its commissioners and spokesmen, Hamdullah Arbab, survived an IED blast in Kabul on Sunday.
Arbab was unharmed after a magnetic IED attached to his vehicle was detonated.
Officials said Arbab’s driver was killed and one of his bodyguards was wounded in the explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for this incident, which is another in a string of violent targeted attacks over the past two months against government employees and public figures.
The most prominent public figure to be targeted during this period was Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
He escaped with only minor injuries after a roadside explosion in Kabul in early September.
Saleh was targeted in the explosion – which killed 10 civilians. At least 15 additional people were wounded, including members of Saleh’s staff and a few of his bodyguards.
Featured
Taliban attack public police force base on Takhar-Kunduz highway
Heavy clashes are currently underway between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Qulburs on the Takhar-Kunduz highway, officials have confirmed.
Spokesman for the Takhar police, Khalil Asir, said clashes broke out at about 4am on Sunday when Taliban fighters attacked a Public Police Forces base.
According to Asir, the Taliban also destroyed a bridge nearby so as to prevent reinforcements from getting to the base.
However, troops have been deployed in an attempt to reach the base.
No details have yet been shared on whether there have been any casualties.
Featured
Abdullah likely to visit India to discuss peace process
Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah will visit India later this week and will meet with the country’s top leadership to discuss intra-Afghan peace negotiations.
Abdullah will likely travel to Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to seek support for the intra-Afghan talks, India Today reported.
A delegation from the Indian government attended last month’s opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered his remarks virtually during the ceremony.
India has its concerns regarding any settlement with the Taliban and the role Pakistan plays in the stability in Afghanistan, India today reported.
However, Delhi has pledged its continued support to Afghanistan and as Jaishankar stated, “our friendship with Afghanistan is strong and unshaken, we have always been good neighbours and will always be so. Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities”.
News of Abdullah’s planned visit to India comes just days after he wrapped up a three-day official trip to Pakistan, which was aimed at mending often fraught ties with Afghanistan’s eastern neighbor.
Abdullah, who has been a harsh critic of Pakistan in the past – and of previously accusing the country of supporting the Taliban – appeared however to have made serious inroads into forging better ties with Islamabad going forward.
He even thanked Pakistan for its efforts to get the Taliban to the peace talks tables in Doha.
