Saudi eases restrictions for Umrah pilgrims

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2020)

Saudi Arabian authorities partially lifted a seven-month-long ban on pilgrims performing Umrah and allowed the first group of worshippers to enter the Grand Mosque on Sunday.

The pilgrims were allowed in the mosque compound by appointment and had to practice social distancing.

Millions of Muslims from around the world usually descend on Mecca and Medina for Umrah and Hajj but authorities were forced to stop all pilgrimages seven months ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, Saudi Arabia held a largely symbolic Hajj pilgrimage this year and limited access to domestic worshippers only.

From Sunday, authorities eased restrictions and will allow 6,000 Saudi citizens to perform Umrah and will open Saudi borders to foreign pilgrims from November 1.

Before the pandemic, more than 1,300 hotels and hundreds of stores worked 24/7 to cater to pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Now hotels are mostly empty and many stores and restaurants are closed.