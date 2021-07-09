World
Saudi Arabia says Iran’s nuclear activity is concerning
Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday Iran had begun the enrichment process, a move that could help it develop a nuclear weapon and was criticised by the United States and European powers.
Iran said its steps were aimed at developing fuel for a research reactor, not at producing a nuclear weapon.
Washington and its European allies saw the move as a threat to talks on reviving a 2015 deal that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.
Riyadh “is greatly concerned about the increased pace of Iran’s nuclear activities and development of capabilities … that are not consistent with peaceful purposes”, the Saudi official said in response to a Reuters request for comment.
The official said Iran’s moves to produce uranium enriched to 60% fissile purity and uranium metal to 20% “represent an increasing threat” to regional security and non-proliferation of weapons.
They hamper efforts to secure “a comprehensive nuclear deal that ensures global and regional security and stability,” the official said.
Global powers have been in talks with Tehran since early April to revive the 2015 deal. Washington withdrew from the pact three years ago, and Iran has responded by gradually breaching its restrictions.
The United States said on Wednesday it expected a seventh round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks to take place “at the appropriate moment,” but did not say when.
Uranium enriched to 20% can be used in research reactors. But France, Britain and Germany, all parties to the 2015 deal, have said Iran’s uranium metal production has no civilian credibility but could have potentially serious military implications.
Saudi Arabia, which is locked in a rivalry for regional power with Iran, has called for a stronger deal of longer duration that also addresses Gulf Arab concerns about Tehran’s missiles programme and support for proxies around the region.
Riyadh and Tehran, which severed ties in 2016, launched direct talks in April aimed at containing tensions.
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.
The fire started on Thursday evening at the ground floor of a six-storey factory building in the Narayanganj district, 20 km (12 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka, run by the private firm Hashem Food and Beverage, which is a unit of Bangladesh‘s multinational Sajeeb Group. The factory makes mango fruit drinks under the Shezan brand.
“Three people died from jumping off the building to escape the fire and 49 charred bodies have been recovered so far,” Mustain Billah, the administrator for the Narayanganj district, told Reuters by phone from the scene.
“It is still burning on the top floor. Firefighters are struggling to control it, as chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building.”
He said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.
“Plastics and flammable substances and chemicals all made it hard to douse the fire,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a district fire service official, adding the severe heat from the fire caused cracks in the building.
Al Arefin said each floor in the building is about 35,000 square feet (3,250 square meters) but they were only accessible by two stairways and that many workers could not get out as the fire spread to the stairs.
One of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof was locked, he said.
“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could have saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the national fire service.
Many workers were injured in trying to jump off the building’s second and third floors to escape, said Shah Alam, another district fire service official.
Officials at Hashem Foods and Sajeeb Group did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
As relatives of the missing staged protests around the factory site, a mother searching for her son, Nazma Begum, cried out, “There is no justice! Where is my son?”
Narayanganj in central Bangladesh is packed with factories making everything from jute to textiles.
Disasters because of poor fire and building safety standards are common in Bangladesh, largely in the textiles sector that employs millions and contributes the most to its economy.
Industry officials promised better safety standards after the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory building in 2012 in Dhaka that killed more than 1,000 workers and injured hundreds. But many factories inside and outside the textiles sector still fall short, leading to accidents each year.
The Narayanganj district administration has formed a five-member probe committee to examine the incident, Al Arefin said.
India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil amid COVID crisis
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy, Reuters reported.
Official sources said Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunisation campaign that experts say had worsened the impact of the second-wave, killing hundreds of thousands.
The official death toll after a surge in COVID-19 infections in April and May passed 400,000 last week. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher and there are fears of a third wave soon. Millions remain unvaccinated, Reuters reported.
Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace 12 ministers that were fired in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power.
“If it was really about the COVID-19 mismanagement, was (Vardhan) solely responsible? Definitely not,” Rijo M. John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
“The buck actually stops with the PM himself,” John said.
