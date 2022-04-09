COVID-19
Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing COVID curbs
Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID restrictions, state media said on Saturday.
Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.
Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative COVID PCR test, and health precautions will be observed, it said.
Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam’s five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Haj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.
COVID-19
Lagarde tests positive for Covid-19 days before ECB meeting
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tested positive for Covid-19 just days before policy makers’ next decision, and said the diagnosis won’t affect the operations of her institution.
The ECB’s Governing Council meets on April 13-14 to set monetary policy for the euro area. A spokesperson for the central bank said the post-meeting press conference will go ahead as planned, with the format to be decided in the coming days.
In December, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos also contracted the virus days before a policy meeting and joined the concluding press briefing remotely at that time. Andrea Enria, the head of the central bank’s supervisory arm, had Covid in January.
ECB officials are weighing how to respond to record inflation in the currency bloc while the war in Ukraine darkens the economic outlook. Some have held out the possibility of raising interest rates this year, though they’ve also stressed the need to keep options open and to act on the basis of incoming data.
COVID-19
France reports over 217,000 new COVID-19 infections – health ministry
France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.
1,538 people are currently in intensive care units, France’s health ministry said, 5 more than on Monday.
COVID-19
Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.
The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.
“This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment … of last night’s attack,” Bennett’s office added in a statement.
Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military’s chief of staff and the national police chief, it added
Bennett met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.
The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.
