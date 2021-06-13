Connect with us

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 13, 2021)

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state Saudi Press Agency (SPA)reported on Saturday.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised against the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part, the ministry that manages the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca said in a statement carried by SPA.

It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

“The decision (was made) to guarantee the safety of haj amid uncertainty over the coronavirus,” the kingdom’s health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said in a televised press conference carried by SPA.

“Despite the availability of vaccine, there is uncertainty over the virus and some countries still record high numbers of COVID cases, the other challenge is the different variants of the virus, hence came the decision to restrict haj,” al-Rabiah said.

The minister said only approved COVID vaccines from Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be valid for the haj.

Sources told Reuters in May a plan was being considered to bar overseas pilgrims from performing Haj, a once in a lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

Before the pandemic enforced social distancing globally, some 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage, which altogether earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

Photo: AP
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2021)

A bus crammed with pilgrims coming back from a religious festival crashed in southwest Pakistan on Friday killing at least 20 and leaving 10 others critically injured, officials and a hospital doctor said.

The bus careened off the road into a ditch during the early morning in the Karkh area of Khuzdar district, in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

“The bus was overloaded, and passengers were even traveling on the roof of the bus,” a Pakistani security official in the area told Reuters after paramilitary forces and soldiers were sent to help the survivors.

“We have received 20 bodies and over 40 injured in Khuzdar district hospital,” Dr. Manzoor Zahir told Reuters, adding that the condition of at least 10 of the injured was serious and the death toll could increase.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Bashir Ahmed told Reuters the victims were pilgrims who were returning from attending a religious festival honoring a local Muslim saint, and the victims were from the province of Sindh. Ahmed said all the dead were males.

Traffic and rail accidents are commonplace in Pakistan, partly because of the poor state of roads and track.

At least 56 people were killed on Monday when a passenger train smashed into the derailed carriages of another train in southern Pakistan.

Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

June 10, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 10, 2021)

New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday.

The cases are the latest of a series brought against elected leader Suu Kyi, 75, who was overthrown by the army on Feb. 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

The state newspaper quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the accusations related to the misuse of land for the charitable Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, which she chaired, as well as earlier accusations of accepting money and gold.

It said case files had been opened against Suu Kyi and several other officials from the capital Naypyidaw at police stations on Wednesday.

“She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55,” the paper said. That law provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty.

The lead lawyer for Suu Kyi in several other cases said that as far as he was aware the corruption investigations were continuing and were not before any court.

He described the accusations as “absurd”.

“She might have defects but personal greed and corruption are not her traits. Those who accuse her of greed and corruption are spitting towards the sky,” Khin Maung Zaw said in a message to Reuters.

The Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, over which Suu Kyi is accused, was set up in the name of her late mother to help develop education, health and welfare in Myanmar.

Cases Suu Kyi already faced ranged from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act. Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated.

The army overthrew Suu Kyi saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy by opponents of the junta, a rash of assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar’s borderlands.

A military plane crashed on Thursday near Myanmar’s second-biggest city of Mandalay, killing 12 people, the city’s fire service said. There was no immediate indication that the crash was related to the crisis.

World

French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

June 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2021)

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, a video of the incident on social media showed.

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him, Reuters reported.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the incident was an affront to democracy.

The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.

The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.

The man could be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then he delivered a slap to Macron’s face, still while shaking Macron’s hand.

Two of Macron’s security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers, Reuters reported.

The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.

The identity of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, were unclear.

While slapping the president, he could be heard shouting “Montjoie Saint Denis,” which was the battle cry of the French armies when the country was still a monarchy.

