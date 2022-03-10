Featured
Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘reject calls with US President Biden’
The White House has reportedly failed in its attempt to arrange calls between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Although the calls were intended to focus on building international support for Ukraine and the control of surging oil prices, the leaders of both Gulf countries declined US requests to speak to the president, Middle East Eye reported.
Officials have said the rejection comes as Saudi and Emirati officials voiced their criticism of American policy in the Gulf in recent weeks.
The Saudis and the Emiratis share concerns about the US response to the recent missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Middle East Eye reported.
Both governments are also concerned about the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which has entered into its final stages of negotiations in Vienna.
Biden spoke to King Salman on 9 February and they reiterated their longstanding relationship. However, the Gulf snub comes as Washington works on maintaining good relations with the oil-rich countries, as oil prices pass $130 per barrel for the first time in nearly 14 years.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the only two major oil producers that can pump millions more barrels of oil, which could help the crude market in America when gasoline prices are soaring, Middle East Eye reported.
However, both countries have declined to pump more oil, saying that they are sticking to the current production plan approved by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of allies led by Russia.
Last week, both the Saudi crown prince and Sheikh Mohammed took phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after declining to speak to the US president. They also both later spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Featured
Biden says ‘needless death and destruction’ if Russia invades Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give “diplomacy every chance to succeed’ in resolving the Ukraine crisis with Russia, but he says there are now more than 150,000 Russian troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and he warns, “invasion remains distinctly possible.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, Reuters reported.
“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he added.
Biden also reiterated his call to Americans in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” Biden also appealed directly to Russian citizens.
“United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia, Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there, as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia,” Biden said.
The president made the remarks hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
Featured
IEA meets with EU delegates to discuss wide range of issues, including education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Tuesday with the European Union representatives in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a number of issues including the right to education for women.
Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, said in a series of tweets that the Afghan delegation referred to the opening of universities for men and women and its commitment to reopening primary and secondary schools for boys and girls no later than March – across the country.
The Afghan delegation highlighted the right of men and women to education, said Niklasson adding that the IEA also stressed the important role women could play in the development of a self-reliant Afghanistan.
“The Afghan delegation confirmed that legislation in place, on 15 August, was still in place pending the results of a legislative review.”
“We expressed grave concern about enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests, and about women being mistreated by police during peaceful demonstrations,” Niklasson added.
He stated: “We also pointed to the lack of political representation and the systematic denial of the rights of women and minorities.”
The EU, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of “unimpeded access for humanitarian aid via INGOs and UN partners and respect for International Humanitarian Law.”
Niklasson stated that the EU remains committed to the Afghan people in Afghanistan.
He added that the EU is distributing 500 million euros in assistance through UN and NGOs focusing on food, health, WASH and protection, education, and livelihood.
“The two delegations agreed to continue the dialogue through physical and virtual meetings,” he said.
Featured
Pak-Afghan forum hands over 310 tons of emergency aid
The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has handed over 310 tons of food and winter aid to Afghan Authorities amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Twenty-two trucks carrying the aid arrived at Torkham border crossing on Monday, the forum said Tuesday.
Done in collaboration with Muslim Hands International, this aid will bring relief to thousands of Afghans who are dealing with a severe shortage of food amid the ongoing economic crisis.
