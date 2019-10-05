Breaking News

Sar-e-Pul’s Police Security Chief Among 6 Killed in Traffic Accident In Samangan

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2019)

At least six people including an Afghan security official were killed in a traffic accident in northern Samangan province, local officials confirmed.

The provincial spokesman, Sediq Azizi told Ariana News that the accident took place at the Qachan Dara area of the province on Saturday.

At least six people including Abdul Sabour Sobat, the security chief of Sar-e-Pul police were killed and 11 others wounded in the accident, Azizi added.

According to the official, Sobat’s vehicle collided with a car when he was en route to Mazar-i-Sharif city of Balkh.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the wounded individuals was stable, head of the provincial public health said.

It was not clear what exactly caused the incident. However, most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, and bad condition of the roads in the country.

