Sapidar has shared its new plan to create a new, inclusive government with Arg.

A source close to Abdullah confirmed that Abdullah had agreed to lead the High Reconciliation Council, some ministries and a number of provinces; however, some of Abdullah’s allies did not agree with the plan.

On the other hand, figures close to Mohammad Ashraf Ghani have announced that the two sides are approaching a political agreement and said that the tensions would end soon.

In the meantime, one of Abdullah’s allies said that many members of Abdullah’s electoral team agree with Abdullah’s new plan to lead the High Reconciliation Council and have a 40 to 50 percent share in power.

Sayed Ishaq Gilani, an ally of Abdullah, said: “They have finally accepted and they have gone through everything. We thank them. They are working on a plan that will be shared with Arg soon.”

But sources say that Salahuddin Rabbani and Ahmad Zia Massoud strongly oppose Abdullah’s plan which is why some of the members of Abdullah’s team have met with Rabbani recently to convince him.

“First of all, they wanted the prime minister’s position and 50 percent of the power, and now they want a reconciliation council and the appointment of some ministers and governors. I think they are in a state of agreement,” said Abbas Ibrahimzada, a member of the parliament.

This comes as in a conversation with former president Hamid Karzai, the US ambassador stressed the need for Afghan political leaders to unite.

“Their emphasis was that the two sides should unite,” said Shahzadah Massoud, a close associate of the former president.

Sapidar and Arg did not comment on the matter, but sources in Sapidar Palace underlined that in the latest case, Hamdullah Moheb and Masoom Stanekzai, on behalf of the Arg, have met Abdullah to find out Abdullah’s will – he has shared his new plan with them.

Abdullah’s 40 – 50 percent share of power, his leadership of the peace process, and General Dostum’s position as deputy chief of staff are said to be included in the new Sapidar plan – looking forward to hearing from Arg.