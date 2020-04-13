Sapidar submits ‘inclusive gov’t proposal’ to Arg

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2020)

Sapidar presented its proposal of an ‘inclusive government’ that includes Abdullah’s share and authority.

Abdullah’s supporters said that the proposal included all their demands which they would not give up on till the end. Arg says that they are negotiating with the politicians, and so far, they haven’t reached any conclusion.

It is a moment of making tough choices, both for Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah. If Ashraf Ghani accepts Abdullah’s proposal, he has to bear Abdullah as the Chief Executive enjoying a 50% share in power for another five years.

As of now, none of the demands mentioned above, have been met by Ghani. So, what are Abdullah and his team up to? Bashir Ahmad Tahyenj, a senior member of Abdullah’s electoral campaign, said, “We wrote our proposal in which Abdullah’s share and authority are certain. If our demands are not accepted, our way of forming an inclusive government is clear.”

Arg, on the other hand, has kept its doors open for negotiations. The question is: why aren’t these negotiations fruitful?