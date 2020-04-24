Sapidar proposal delayed; NATO calls for urgent political settlement

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2020)

Abdullah’s spokesperson said they will share the final proposal for an agreement with Arg with the mediating bodies next week.

Although Sapidar was scheduled to form an agreement with Arg on Friday to share with the mediating bodies, it has been delayed until next week.

Omid Maisam, Abdullah’s spokesman, said: “Due to the first day of Ramadan and Friday off time, it is decided that the plan would be shared with Arg next week. In this proposal, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah have been given equal authorities and responsibilities.”

On the other hand, NATO has said in a statement that the prospect of starting negotiations to reach a comprehensive peace agreement in Afghanistan is a historic opportunity to end the long war in Afghanistan.

“We call urgently upon Afghanistan’s political leaders and their supporters to come together to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government. Afghanistan’s political actors must seize this opportunity for peace,” said NATO.

NATO underlined, “The current level of violence caused by the Taliban is not acceptable. We call urgently on the Taliban to reduce violence and create the conditions conducive to commence negotiations.”

Regarding the content of Sapidar’s new plan, Abdullah Qarluq, deputy head of the National Movement, said: “In the new plan, the position of the Deputy Chief of Staff, and marshal’s rank have been considered for General Dostum.”

Associates of Hamid Karzai and Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf are optimistic about the improvements between the two sides.

“They are working on a plan and these tensions will be resolved soon,” said Davood Kalakani, a close associate of Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf.

“Any plan that does not involve all political parties cannot resolve the crisis in Afghanistan,” said Shahzada Massoud, a close associate of Hamid Karzai.

Meanwhile, sources say that due to the acceptance of the leadership of the High Reconciliation Council by Abdullah, there have been disagreements between the members of the team. Thus it has been delayed to submit the proposal to Arg.