Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
Well known Indian actor Sanjay Dutt’s latest movie “Torbaaz” highlights the hardships children in Afghan refugee camps face and how, as an army officer, he tries to lure children away from terrorist activities and focus instead on cricket.
Dutt plays the role of an army officer who also takes on the role of cricket coach to teach Afghan children living in a refugee camp about the game.
Also starring in the movie – which was mostly filmed in Afghanistan – is Rahul Dev, who plays the role of a terrorist leader who tries to get the children of the refugee camp to become suicide bombers.
Because of COVID-19, the December 11 release will be on Netflix, Indian media outlets reported, and not at movie theatres as hoped for.
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh vowed on Sunday to track down those responsible for Saturday’s deadly rocket attack on Kabul city which has been claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Saleh also said, on his Facebook page, after an early morning meeting with security officials that the death toll had risen to 10 from the attack and the total number of wounded was 51.
“We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack,” Saleh said.
Although the attack was claimed by ISIS, officials blamed the Taliban – who have in turn denied involvement.
This was the third major attack in Kabul claimed by ISIS in less than a month.
Two previous attacks targeted educational centers and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.
Saleh also said on Saturday that security branches have made “great progress” in their investigations into the Kabul University attack.
He said details of the network that planned and carried out this attack were becoming clearer each day and that findings would be released to the public in the near future.
“Whenever the investigation is finished, we will share the details with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Saleh also stated that “a change in method is key to bringing about a change in the situation,” and called on Afghans to cooperate with government to eliminate insurgency.
Despite the Taliban’s denial of having been part of Saturday’s rocket attack, many officials believe otherwise.
Recently, interior ministry data showed that in the past six months the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks and detonated 1,250 explosive devices that have left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded.
Clerics in Southeastern Afghanistan Declare Ongoing War ‘Haram’
Dozens of religious leaders in southeastern Afghanistan said at a gathering on Sunday that the Taliban’s current war with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) is Haram (prohibited by Islamic law).
Clerics from Paktika, Khost, Ghazni and Logar provinces also attended the gathering in Gardez city, capital of Paktia province.
The clerics , who also support intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, emphasized the need for lasting peace in Afghanistan.
They also called on both warning sides to show flexibility for the sake of durable peace.
This was not the first time the war has been cited as Haram – a while back, tribal elders from various provinces also declared the war Haram.
Mahmai district of Badakhshan cleared of Taliban: MoD
Afghan Ministry of Defense said Sunday that security and defense forces cleared the Mahmai district of Badakhshan province of Taliban on Saturday.
The ministry claims that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties and a large amount of weapons and ammunition was seized and destroyed during operations by security forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
The ministry also said that a large number of reinforcement troops were deployed to the district.
This comes after the Taliban overran the district four days ago, killing at least 28 members of the Afghan security forces – including the district police chief and the district’s acting-security director on Wednesday night.
Mahmai is a strategic district in Badakhshan that is located along the border with Tajikistan.
