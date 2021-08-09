Latest News
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Calls to impose sanctions on Pakistan for their alleged assistance to the Taliban have been mounting in the past week and by Monday, #SanctionPakistan was trending on Twitter.
As Afghan Twitter users rallied behind the sanctions hashtag, #EndProxyWar also started to gather momentum.
This social media movement comes amid the sharp escalation in violence across the country and just days after Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, pleaded with members of the UN Security Council to pressure the Taliban to engage in peace talks.
In his address to the meeting on the Afghanistan situation, Isaczai said the attacks launched around the country have been done with the “direct support of more than 10,000 foreign terrorist fighters representing 20 groups”, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh).
He stated that the Taliban “continue to enjoy a safe haven in and supply and logistics line extended to their war machine from Pakistan.”
Isaczai also stated that reports and videos show Taliban fighters “congregating close to the Durand Line” frontier to enter Afghanistan.
He said Taliban hold fund-raising events in Pakistan that the dead are transferred over the border for mass burials and fighters wounded are treated in Pakistani hospitals.
His statement added to the growing outcry among Afghans over the ongoing violence and the suffering being inflicted on the people.
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday also used the sanction hashtag in an appeal he put out to the world via Twitter.
He tweeted: “We call on UN & other international organizations to work with us in providing any type of assistance to massive number of people who have sought refuge in Kabul due to brutality, revenge killing, loot & rape by the Talibs. Painful scenes in the streets of Kabul. #SanctionPakistan”
Chris Alexander, a Canadian diplomat and politician, and former ambassador to Kabul, appears to have been one of the first to tweet using the two hashtags.
On August 2 he said: “There will be no permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan without sanctions against Pakistan. Pakistan’s ‘forever war’ must end. #EndProxyWar #SanctionPakistan”
He also tweeted: “Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan constitutes an armed attack & act of aggression under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
“Any state that fails to act to end Pakistan’s invasion & prevent further Taliban brutality are betraying the women & girls of Afghanistan & making a complete mockery of their commitment to women’s rights,” he tweeted.
On Monday he retweeted a number of #SanctionPakistan posts after tweeting Sunday “Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan today deserves the same response as the disastrous Soviet invasion of 1979: armed resistance, international condemnation & sweeping sanctions. #SanctionPakistan”
Fatima Murchal, President Ashraf Ghani’s deputy spokeswoman, also joined in and raised her voice. “We are burning in the flame of the war imposed on us. This unbearable pain we endure due to Int terrorism requires the world to take a stance. This silence indicates a very high tolerance for terrorism. #SanctionTaliban #SanctionPakistan #EndProxyWarInAfghanistan”
Waheed Omer, Director General, Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, meanwhile said: “Hundreds of TB (Taliban) killed and injured daily. No TB patients in our hospitals. No funerals for them in our villages. No one knows their family, relatives, village. “Bodies transferred to Pak (Pakistan) for mass funerals. Injured taken to Pak hospitals for treatment. It’s PAK. #SanctionPakistan,” he said.
One well known social media activist tweeted Monday that the hashtag campaign was quickly gathering momentum.
He said: “Thank you all for speaking up. The Afghan twitter trend is now global with more than 100k and growing with a fast pace. Afghanistan needs all these voices. Speak louder and defend Afghanistan against Pakistani invasion. #SanctionPakistan”.
Afghan journalists face serious threats in conflict areas
Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan said Monday that Afghan journalists are facing serious threats in conflict areas in Afghanistan.
Nai also said journalists have stopped working in Taliban controlled areas.
This comes as heavy fighting is underway between Taliban and Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in numerous provinces around the country.
According to Nai some journalists have fled areas recently seized by the Taliban.
“In the areas where fighting is ongoing, government has looked at a place for journalists, and will transfer them if the situation gets worse,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Nai.
Other media supporting organizations also voiced concerns about the situation of journalists in Afghanistan.
“Some of our journalists in Taliban controlled areas escaped,” said Sediqullah Tawhidi, head of Afghan Journalist Safety Committee (AJSC).
Afghan journalists urged Taliban to ensure the safety of journalists, and freedom of speech.
“Unfortunately Taliban said earlier that they will not harm journalists, but now they use journalists as instruments,” said Moqadas Hashimi, a journalist.
“Taliban press media and journalists. Media support organizations should raise their voices,” said Medina, another journalist.
This comes a day after Tofan Omeri, who was the head of Paktia Ghag Radio and a state prosecutor at Bagram prison, was assassinated in Kabul.
Nai urged government to arrest the perpetrators and disclose the motive behind his death.
Meanwhile, a security source told Ariana News that Omeri was killed in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul province.
One other prosecutor was also killed in the attack.
No details around the attack have been confirmed and no person or group has claimed responsibility yet.
Ghani and Jihadi leaders agree to quickly arm civilian forces to help fight Taliban
President Ashraf Ghani met with prominent Afghan political and Jihadi leaders Monday and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
According to ARG, the Afghan leaders decided to equip public uprising forces quickly in order for them to fight the Taliban militants.
“In this meeting, a decision was made on supporting the security forces, to safeguard and keep the Republic, and on the cohesion, strengthening and rapid equipping of the public uprisings against the enemy’s attacks,” the statement read.
This comes after public uprising forces criticized Kabul for not providing enough support to the frontlines, as Taliban militants advanced on the capitals of four provinces in the country.
So far, the militants have captured Zaranj city of Nimroz province and parts of Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.
Taliban fighters also launched attacks on Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh, Kunduz city, Takhar’s Taloqan city, and Sar-e-Pul province.
The Defense Ministry, however, stated that the Taliban attack in Balkh’s Dehdadi district failed as a result of an operation by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on Monday.
The Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the area, the Ministry said.
