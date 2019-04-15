Sancharak District on Verge of Collapse

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2019)

The Archto and Bazar Bashi villages in Sancharak district of northern Sar-e-Pul province collapsed to the hand of the Taliban militants, a local official confirmed on Monday.

Naqibullah Daqiq, the district governor for Sancharak told Ariana News that the Taliban insurgents have completely captured both villages as the security forces have retreated to the district city.

Daqiq said the Sancharak city is under siege and the Taliban insurgents are advancing.

According to Daqiq, clashes between the Taliban militants and Afghan security forces broke out a day ago when dozens of the Taliban fighters attacked the district.

Daqiq did not give information about the causalities.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has also confirmed that its fighters have captured Archto and Bazar Bashi area of Sancharak.

In a separate incident, the Taliban insurgents overrun security outposts at Soghbel area of Sar-i-pul capital on Sunday night.

A security source told Ariana News that at least one soldier was killed and 12 others were wounded after the militants stormed the outpost.

The source said that the militants set ablaze two security outposts and at least two Taliban fighters were also killed and three others wounded in the incident.

However, the Taliban claimed that four Afghan soldiers were killed in the attack.

The local officials have not made a comment about the incidents yet.