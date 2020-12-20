Samar dismissed as state minister of human rights affairs

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights Affairs has confirmed the ministry has been dissolved without warning by President Ashraf Ghani and that she has been dismissed.

Samar told Ariana News on Sunday no consultations had been held with her in the lead up to the decision.

According to her she also had no idea about her imminent dismissal and said she only found out when a colleague handed her a letter informing her of the decision.

Government has not commented on this move.

Samar, a close ally of Ghani, had been appointed to the position last year.

Prior to that, she had been the director for Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and a member of the High Advisory Board of the UN Secretary-General.