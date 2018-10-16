Samangan’s Police Security Chief among 11 Killed in Clashes with Taliban

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2018)

Samangan’s police security chief, Khawani Tahari among 11 killed in clashes with Taliban on Monday night in Dara-e-Sof Payeen district of the province, local officials said Tuesday.

Samangan provincial council member, Naqibullah Tatar said that at least 10 security forces were wounded and 30 soldiers surrendered to Taliban, following the clashes.

According to the official, some weapons and ammunition of the Afghan forces were also seized by the Taliban and the militant group has also taken control of Zirakai region where the clashes began.

However, the provincial police’s spokesman Munir Rahimi said that 14 Taliban militants were also killed and 16 others were wounded.

According to Rahimi, only six Afghan forces including the provincial police chief were killed in the incident.



Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.