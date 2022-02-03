Latest News
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels in Samangan province this week, bringing some relief to hundreds of at-risk families.
The food parcels included flour, rice and oil and were distributed to families identified by the foundation to be in critical need of food.
According to Bayat Foundation officials, the main aim of the program is to help Afghans in desperate need of food.
“Today we distributed food to families in Aybak city, in Samangan province. This aid included flour, rice and oil,” said Saqib, a representative of Bayat Foundation in the northern zone of the country.
Recipients of the aid welcomed the initiative and called for other organizations to also help people who are facing extreme hunger.
“We are living in poverty now. We don’t have anything to eat, and are not earning money,” said Farahidin, a resident of Samangan.
“Our economy is very bad, my husband is jobless. We are grateful for the aid from Bayat Foundation,” said Jamila, another resident of Samangan.
“We thank Bayat Foundation that helped us. We want them to continue their assistance,” said Mohammad Afzal, another resident of Samangan.
Bayat Foundation officials have pledged to continue their campaign to provide food aid to desperate families amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
U.S. advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan
International banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, and aid groups are allowed to pay teachers and healthcare workers at state-run institutions without fear of breaching sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the United States said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury Department offered guidance on sanctions exemptions issued in September and December for humanitarian work in Afghanistan, where the United Nations says more than half the country’s 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services are facing collapse.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week warned Afghanistan was “hanging by a thread.”
The IEA, seized power from Afghanistan’s internationally backed government in August. Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and international development aid were frozen to prevent it from falling into IEA hands.
International banks have been wary of Afghanistan and the United Nations and aid groups are struggling to get enough money into the country to fund operations.
The U.S. Treasury said banks can process transactions related to humanitarian operations “including clearing, settlement, and transfers through, to, or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions.”
It also outlined permitted transactions involving the IEA, which includes Haqqani Network. These include signing agreements to provide aid directly to the Afghan people, general aid coordination, including import administration, and sharing of office space.
“Payments of taxes, fees, or import duties to, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licenses, or public utility services from” the IEA, Haqqani Network or any entity in which they own more than 50% is authorized for humanitarian operations, the Treasury said.
It also said aid groups are allowed to ship cash to Afghanistan for humanitarian operations and can make direct payments to healthcare workers and teachers in public hospitals and schools.
IEA says it’s happy with former government’s media law
Zabihullah Mujahid, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman and deputy minister of Information and Culture, said the IEA has studied the mass media law drafted under the previous government and have found no problem.
Mujahid made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting in Kabul of the Committee to Protect Journalists, and said that the IEA did not see any flaws in the law.
“We studied the previous media law, which did not have any flaws,” Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, tweeted, quoting Mujahid.
Mujahid said the media should consider national interests, Islamic values and national unity in its coverage. At the same time, he said he was confident that the media themselves would pay attention to these issues.
Mujahid added that the IEA was seeking to revive the Media Violation Commission to prevent “misunderstandings” and to take action through the commission if any problems arose.
“The IEA’s position is that it supports any sound criticism of the media, but the media should refrain from spreading rumors,” Mujahid added.
Mujahid stated that the media conveys the voice of the nation to government officials, which is why “the IEA supports the media.”
Australian senators told 95% of Afghans could be poverty-stricken by mid-2022
Save the Children officials on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell” and said there were now 13.1 million children in need of humanitarian aid – an increase of 3.1 million children in just three months.
Fiona McSheehy, Save the Children’s acting country director for Afghanistan, told Australian senators on Wednesday she had witnessed “desperately heartbreaking” scenes over the past three months, the Guardian reported.
“I’ve been involved in humanitarian work for more than two decades now and this is by far and away the most complicated and also deeply saddening situation I’ve ever been in,” McSheehy said.
Mat Tinkler, the acting chief executive of Save the Children Australia, described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell”.
“Senators, we are watching the world’s largest humanitarian crisis unfold right now and every day the risk to an increasing number of children’s lives becomes both more severe and more urgent,” he said.
Tinkler said 22.8 million people – almost the entire population of Australia – were “on the brink of famine”. By the middle of the year, more than 95% of the population could be living in poverty, he said.
“I think the world and Australia needs to ask itself, are we comfortable watching this tragedy unfold, are we comfortable watching a projected one million children die this year of malnutrition?”
