Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging, and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, Reuters reported, citing a Dutch firm working to free the vessel.
According to the report, the 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways.
About 15% of world shipping traffic passes through the canal, and hundreds of vessels are waiting to pass through the waterway once the blockage has been cleared.
Dredgers had removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand from around its bow by Friday, but tugging operations to free the ship were suspended overnight.
“We aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, told Dutch TV program Nieuwsuur late on Friday.
Boskalis owns Smit Salvage, which was brought in this week to help with efforts by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to dislodge the ship.
“The bow is really stuck in the sandy clay, but the stern has not been pushed totally into the clay, which is positive. We can try to use that as leverage to pull it loose,” Berdowski said.
“Heavy tugboats, with a combined capacity of 400 tonnes, will arrive this weekend. We hope that a combination of the tugboats, dredging of sand at the bow and a high tide will enable us to get the ship loose at the beginning of next week.”
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday thanked foreign partners for offers to help refloat the ship and said the SCA’s chairman would brief media shortly on details of the operation to release the ship.
TANKER RATES UP
Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has scrambled global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
If it drags on, shippers may decide to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.
A total of 288 vessels were waiting to enter or continue their transit through the canal as of Friday, including 65 container ships, 63 bulk carriers and 23 liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, according to a shipping source.
Three shipping agents said on Saturday that none of the ships waiting at the canal’s entrances had yet requested to be rerouted.
Boskalis and Smit Salvage have warned that using too much force to tug the ship could damage it.
Berdowski said a land crane would be brought in at the weekend which could lighten the Ever Given’s load by removing containers, though experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy.
“If we don’t succeed in getting it loose next week, we will have to remove some 600 containers from the bow to reduce the weight,” he said.
“That will set us back days at least, because where to leave all those containers will be quite a puzzle.”
Despite ongoing challenges Herat’s Pashdan Dam is close to completion
The Afghanistan National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (NWARA) said Friday at least 85 percent of construction work on the Pashdan Dam has so far been completed.
The dam, which made the news earlier this month after being attacked by Taliban, is one of the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority’s key projects for this solar year.
Work on the dam, on the Hari River in Karkh district of western Herat province, started 10 years ago. Once complete it will hold 40 million cubic meters of water and will generate 2MW of electricity and irrigate at least 13,000 hectares of land.
Plagued by problems, construction work at the site stopped for three years before being resumed last year but in November, reports indicated that Taliban insurgents had warned officials and workers at the dam to stop work on the project.
The group reportedly told dam officials the project had not been approved by the Taliban, so work should be stopped – which did not happen.
But earlier this month, Taliban attacked the dam, killing three security personnel, and wounding one other. Four security personnel are still missing.
NWARA officials meanwhile said that once the dam is complete, water will be fed to Herat city, where it will be used to irrigate the greenbelt around the city and supply potable water to residents.
The Afghan government is funding the $117 million (8.9 billion AFN) project.
This is one of a number of dams currently under construction in the country – to not only provide water to local communities but also to help increase power supply.
Earlier this week, another key dam was inaugurated by President Ashraf Ghani and his two deputies, Amrullah Saleh and Sarwar Danish.
The Kamal Khan dam in southern Nimroz province, was widely welcomed by residents who will also benefit from irrigation canals to help water crops.
The Kamal Khan dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
New bus service for Kabul city launched
Kabul’s public bus service took to the road officially on Thursday when the new bus service was inaugurated by the mayor Daoud Sultanzoy.
The bus service was launched for the Kart-e-Naw routes and Ahmad Shah Baba Mina in eastern parts of Kabul.
“Protecting and caring for these resources, which is one of the national assets; the service is for all citizens,” Sultanzoy said.
According to the municipality 200 buses will eventually operate in the city along 16 routes of Kabul. However only five buses are initially in service.
The mayor of Kabul said that these buses are from an American company called A&C Bus Corporation, which will be rented according to a standard system and each bus has the capacity to carry 30 passengers at a time.
These buses provide services through five terminals and 264 bus stops on different routes. This will help create urban order and convenience for city residents, municipal officials said.
In 2019 the Kabul Municipality built 264 bus stops at a cost of millions of Afghanis in an effort to reduce traffic volumes in the capital.
At the time Narges Mohmand, the Spokesperson of Kabul Municipality told Ariana News that they were waiting for the Ministry of Transport to allow buses to operate in the City.
“We have built bus stations to resolve the problems of Kabul residents and we hope they are going to be used effectively,”
At the time an official from the Ministry of Transport said that around 1,500 buses will start their operations in Kabul City in the near future.
Ghani again states ‘no interim government’
President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.
Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last month to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) that suggested a transitional government be formed.
According to Ghani, the Taliban has deprived Afghans of dozens of Kamal Khan Dams.
“Today, those who are fighting, should think about Kamal Khan Dam for a few minutes,” hei said.
Ghani said he will no longer consider Nimroz province as “deprived” and in a message to the Taliban, he said he was not building the dam for himself but for their children.
Afghanistan still stands by its word to provide water to Iran, Ghani said but stated that this would be as per the water treaty between the two countries and not more than what is agreed upon.
“If Iran wants more water, they should pay something,” Ghani said.
Ghani also stated that Afghanistan is currently looking into ways to produce wind and solar generated electricity and foreign companies are assisting.
On the Kamal Khan Dam initiation, he said one water channel, that will be used for irrigation purposes, will be completed this year. Others will also be established, he said.
Ghani said that from today, the control of water in the province is now in the hands of Afghans.
