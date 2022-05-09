Regional
Salma Dam’s turbines activated following recent rainfall
Recent rain across a large part of Afghanistan has helped increase the level of Salma Dam in Herat province, enabling authorities to activate all three power-generating turbines.
According to local officials, 80 cubic meters of water is flowing through the floodgates per second since last week’s rain.
Officials said that not only is the water being used to generate electricity but it is also being distributed to farmers for irrigation purposes.
However, the dam level is lower than this time last year due to drought, officials said.
“Currently, three power-generating turbines are active; the situation is normal and the water has been released for electricity generation and for farmers in eight districts, and there are no problems,” said Barakatullah Rahimi, the technical manager of Salma Dam.
“Every second, about 80 cubic meters of water comes out of the dam, of which 50 cubic meters is for power generating turbines and the rest is for irrigating the agricultural lands of eight districts,” said Sardar Wali Muzmal, head of the Herat River Basin.
The director of Herat’s department of agriculture, Peer Mohammad Halimi, said: “Water is distributed to eight districts of Herat through Salma Dam and we are trying to send it to other districts, so the farmers are happy.”
One farmer in the area, Halim Shah Rashidi, said the water has been released just in time for them to plant whet. “We are happy that the Salma Dam water has been released in time,” he said.
Regional
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has helped end a longstanding dispute between two tribes in eastern Paktia province.
Members of the Saro Kheil and Sultan Kheil tribes, who had a 60-year dispute, gathered at a ceremony in Gerda Seray district of Paktia and reconciled with each other.
During the event, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the IEA, said that provincial committees would be established to help end longstanding tribal disputes.
He said that disputes have been noted and the government in cooperation with tribal elders would help resolve them.
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani meanwhile stressed the importance of unity and urged tribal elders to revive the tradition of holding Jirgas (assemblies) for reconciliation.
Local officials said that IEA opponents have previously used tribal and family disputes to advance their objectives but now the disputes should be resolved peacefully.
“We will dispatch a peace convoy from here, we will take this to southern provinces and all over Afghanistan. We should turn the 20-year hostility into brotherhood,” said Abdullah Mukhtar, the governor of Paktika.
Regional
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badakhshan said Monday a new security unit has been established in the province to maintain security.
According to the officials the members of this new unit are well-equipped and ready to suppress any insurgency by opposition groups.
Badakhshan deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said there has been incidents of insurgency by groups linked to Daesh and the so-called Resistance Front.
Officials said they will not allow anyone to disturb the security in Badakhshan.
Ahmadi said however that Daesh and other groups opposed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have no control over any part of the province, but that incidents such as ambushes and explosions have been carried out against IEA forces.
“We did not say that the Resistance Front and Daesh do not exist at all. They are not regular and nowhere have they declared their existence, but still, we witnessed incidents in the capital Faizabad, they want to disrupt security,” said Ahmadi.
“My message is that if it is Daesh or the Resistance Front, whatever they call themselves, they should prove once and for all that the system is infidel [non-Islamic] and share their problems, convince the people and then take up arms,” said Mazuddin Ahmadi, Head of Information and Culture of Badakhshan.
Residents of Badakhshan, who have welcomed the recent calm, say they no longer want conflict in the province.
“With the change of regime in Afghanistan, security has really changed. In the past, robberies and murder was common, and theft and blasts were less common but after the developments, murders and thefts have decreased. We hope the government will pay attention to security and try to provide more security,” said Mohibullah Sadat, a resident of Badakhshan.
“After the recent developments, people can do their work and activities day and night and travel, and theft and crime have decreased. We are completely satisfied with this situation, and our emphasis is that the Islamic Emirate also maintain security,” said Abdul Baies Hakimi, another resident.
According to Badakhshan officials, eight so-called resistance fighters have been killed and one arrested in the latest clashes in Badakhshan’s Kohistan district.
Latest News
Trending
