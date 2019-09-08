Saleh Welcomes Cancellation of US-Taliban Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

Amrullah Saleh, the first Vice President of Ashraf Ghani’s electoral ticket welcomed on Sunday the cancellation of U.S.-Taliban peace negotiation by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a campaign rally in northern Samangan province, Mr. Saleh said that the Taliban insurgent group has been defeated and will surrender.

The former Afghan intelligence chief reemphasized on timely holding of presidential elections.

Afghanistan’s Presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Meanwhile, participants of the gathering called on the leadership of the State-Builder team to promote their province to second grade province.

Mr. Saleh promised to fulfill their demands if their team wins the upcoming elections.

In addition, the office of President Ashraf Ghani has urged Taliban to stop violence and hold direct talks with the government representatives.

These remarks come after Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that he had been set to meet President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders on Sunday.

But he cancelled the meeting at his Camp David after the Taliban admitted it carried out a recent attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier and 11 innocent people.