Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh vowed on Sunday to track down those responsible for Saturday’s deadly rocket attack on Kabul city which has been claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Saleh also said, on his Facebook page, after an early morning meeting with security officials that the death toll had risen to 10 from the attack and the total number of wounded was 51.
“We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack,” Saleh said.
Although the attack was claimed by ISIS, officials blamed the Taliban – who have in turn denied involvement.
This was the third major attack in Kabul claimed by ISIS in less than a month.
Two previous attacks targeted educational centers and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.
Saleh also said on Saturday that security branches have made “great progress” in their investigations into the Kabul University attack.
He said details of the network that planned and carried out this attack were becoming clearer each day and that findings would be released to the public in the near future.
“Whenever the investigation is finished, we will share the details with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Saleh also stated that “a change in method is key to bringing about a change in the situation,” and called on Afghans to cooperate with government to eliminate insurgency.
Despite the Taliban’s denial of having been part of Saturday’s rocket attack, many officials believe otherwise.
Recently, interior ministry data showed that in the past six months the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks and detonated 1,250 explosive devices that have left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded.
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
By Saturday afternoon a clear picture emerged of the scale of the rocket attack on Kabul earlier in the day, with the ministry of interior confirming a total of 23 rockets were fired off in the city.
The attack started at around 8:40 am, said the spokesman for the ministry, Tariq Arian adding that eight people were killed and at least 31 wounded.
He said they were fired from two separate locations, one in PD17, in Tahia Maskan area, and the other between the intersection of Gol-e-Sorkh and Market intersection of PD4.
Two Suzuki-type vehicles were used.
In total, six police districts were targeted, including Police Districts (PD) 2; 9; 10; 11; 15 and 16.
A number of these districts form part of the heart of Kabul city, including PD2, PD9 and PD10 – the diplomatic zone.
Arian said five rockets landed in PD2, leaving one person dead and 10 wounded.
PD11 was hit by four rockets, which resulted in the death of three people. Twelve others were wounded.
In PD16, one rocket exploded, killing one person and wounding four others.
PD10, where the bulk of the foreign embassies and government ministries are located, was the hardest hit. Seven rockets landed in this area. Initial reports indicate at least three people were killed in PD10 and three others wounded.
Three rockets also landed in PD15 but no casualties were reported while one rocket landed in PD9, wounding two people.
Arian said these details were only preliminary results and that the figures might change.
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
The US Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert to all its citizens on Saturday, just hours after a rocket attack rattled residents across the capital and suggested Americans in Kabul “may wish to consider departing”.
In the alert, the American Embassy said the US “Department of State warns US citizens against travel to Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan is extremely unstable, and the threat to all US citizens in Afghanistan remains critical.
“US citizens currently visiting or residing in Afghanistan may wish to consider departing,” the statement read.
In conclusion, it stated that the embassy “strongly urges US citizens who decide to remain in Afghanistan to review your personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance your personal safety, remain aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance.”
This comes after two IED detonated in Kabul early Saturday followed by a string of rockets that hit a number of areas including the diplomatic zone and downtown Kabul.
The ministry of interior confirmed at least five people were killed in Saturday’s incidents and over 20 wounded. Widespread damage to vehicles and buildings was also caused.
The Taliban however immediately distanced themselves from the incidents, denying any responsibility.
Pompeo to meet with Afghan and Taliban talks teams
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet negotiators from the Afghan negotiating team and from the Taliban in Doha as recent indications point towards some headway having been made in talks.
The US State Department said late Friday that Pompeo will meet separately with the Afghan government and Taliban negotiation teams in Qatar.
Pompeo will also meet with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the foreign minister, the State Department said on its public schedule.
Pompeo is currently on a seven-nation tour of Europe and the Middle East.
This comes after the Pentagon said earlier this week it plans to reduce troop levels from about 4,500 to 2,500 by January.
Trump has repeatedly vowed to end “forever wars,” including in Afghanistan.
