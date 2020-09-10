Connect with us

Saleh thanks Afghans, international community for their support following attack

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)

Following the failed assassination attempt on his life, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday thanked his fellow countrymen, the international community, and the security forces for their support and solidarity. 

In a message posted to Twitter early Thursday, Saleh said: “My fellow Afghns, thnks 4 your support & solidarity. Our foreign friends, thnks for standing on the right side of history.”

To the families of the victims who lost their lives in the deadly roadside bombing in Kabul that targeted his convoy, he said: “Grieving families, I owe you all something that can’t be explained by words. I will visit all of you.”

He also thanked the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and said he “salutes” them for “standing tall and proud”. 

Saleh escaped the explosion with only minor injuries but at least 10 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the explosion and dozens wounded. 

Soon after the attack, Saleh issued a video recording on social media and said: “Me and my younger son, who was also with me, are fine.”

“I have slight burns on my face and hand from the wave of the blast. I don’t have exact details right now, but I apologize to those who suffered casualties and those who lost their property in the attack.”

The attack happened in Taimani, in the heart of Kabul, where many small shops sell gas bottles. 

As a result of the explosion, a number of shops caught fire as gas bottles exploded – causing even further damage to houses and businesses in the area. 

After the attack, President Ashraf Ghani met with Saleh and said that the “terrorists and their foreign backers cannot undermine the people’s strong faith in peace, democracy, and the bright future of our country.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the explosion “had nothing to do” with the Taliban. 

Saleh, who served as the country’s former intelligence chief, is staunchly patriotic and a vocal critic of the Taliban. He has also survived several attempts on his life. 

But this latest attempt came just one day after Al Arabiya broadcast an interview with the vice president who said in his opinion the Taliban was a deviated group in the context of the country’s history. 

He also said in respect of hoped-for peace talks that the Taliban lacks a manifest and all they know “is a gun in their hand looking at your forehead. The moment they put down that gun, what other skill do they have to be used in society?”

However, late Wednesday, Afghanistan’s acting minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi, said preliminary test results indicate the type of explosive material used in the IED against Saleh’s convoy was commonly used by Haqqani Network. 

Andarabi said reports indicate RDX-HMX + Nitroglycerin was used. 

He said the nature of the material and the attack are similar to other attacks that Haqqani Network has claimed responsibility for in the past.

Related Topics:
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Afghan vice president

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack on Wednesday in Kabul on the official convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

In a statement issued by the UN Thursday, Guterres extended his sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He reiterated the urgency of ”achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country” and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.

Saleh’s convoy was targeted in a roadside bombing early Wednesday morning while the vice president was on his way to work. 

He escaped with only minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed and many more wounded. 

The attack is yet another in a string of targeted attempted assassinations and assassinations against public figures in Kabul and around the country. 

Shortly after the attack the Taliban denied any responsibility and later in the day the Ministry of Interior said the explosives used were the trademark of those used in other attacks by Haqqani Network.

CENTCOM chief says US to cut troops to 4,500 by November

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)

The United States will draw down to 4,500 American troops in Afghanistan by November, the head of US Central Command said Wednesday night. 

General Kenneth McKenzie said in an interview with VOA: “We’re on a glide slope (in Afghanistan) to be at 4,500 by the November time frame, late October, November time frame.” 

“At 4,500 we’re still going to be able to accomplish the core task that we want to accomplish, and we’ve shown more than ample goodwill in our willingness to demonstrate that we don’t want to be an occupying force in this country, but we do have strategic interests, vital interests, that compel us to be certain that these entities such as al-Qaida and ISIS can’t be guests there to attack the United States,” McKenzie added.

Currently, there are 8,600 troops in Afghanistan – which means at least 4,000 will be withdrawn. 

In July, McKenzie told VOA that inter-Afghan dialogue would need to begin and the US would need to be confident that the Taliban would not host ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaida terrorist groups before US troops could be greatly reduced in Afghanistan. 

When VOA asked Wednesday what had changed, McKenzie said the Taliban “has still not shown conclusively that they are going to break with al-Qaida” and have “continued to go after the Afghan security forces.”

  VOA meanwhile reported that Bradley Bowman, a defense expert with the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, raised concerns Wednesday that the announcement could be due to “a calendar or political motivation with respect to the (US presidential) election.”

“This announcement appears to be larger and faster than anticipated,” Bowman said. 

“This does smack a little bit of a calendar-based withdrawal that we’ve seen time and again is a mistake, but I am pleased that it is not a complete withdrawal.” 

The US presidential election is on November 3.

Thousands of refugees without shelter after Moria camp fire

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday a fire broke out at the controversial Moria Reception and Identification Center on the Greek island of Lesvos overnight and destroyed more than 80 percent of the camp. 

IOM said there were no initial reports of casualties but over 12,600 migrants and refugees were now displaced. 

“This devastating tragedy compounds the already existing challenges and difficult conditions at Moria due to overcrowding and COVID-19,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino. 

“We are doing everything we can to support the Greek authorities and the affected migrants and refugees, to ensure their immediate care and safety as we work together on longer-term solutions.” 

IOM said it was mobilizing to provide immediate support to the authorities and people affected, particularly the unaccompanied children and said that the organization, along with other groups, is committed to transporting 400 unaccompanied children from Lesvos to suitable accommodations on the mainland and to escort them during the transfer.

Athens meanwhile declared a state of emergency on Lesvos and sent police reinforcements to the island, off Turkey, to help keep order, Reuters reported.

Deputy Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos said about 3,000 migrants and refugees would be temporarily housed in tents as the government struggles to find alternative shelter for the migrants, some of whom were now camped out in fields nearby.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but authorities were investigating whether they were started deliberately.

Reuters reported the fire broke out just after midnight and by dawn on Wednesday most of the camp was a smoldering mass of burned containers and tents, with a few people searching through the debris for their possessions.

“There was not just one but many fires in the camp. Migrants threw stones at firefighters trying to put out the fires. The cause is under investigation,” Constantine Theophilopoulos, fire brigade chief for the northern Aegean, told ERT TV.

Initial reports suggested the fires broke out at different locations in the sprawling camp after authorities tried to isolate some individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19.

