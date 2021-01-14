Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2021)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Thursday that the number 39 would be eliminated from vehicle licence plates in order to cut down on corruption.

People refuse to buy or register vehicles with licence plates containing the consecutive digits 3 and 9 as the number is considered immoral among Afghans and is negatively associated with prostitution.

Afghans are also at risk of being teased and bullied for owning a vehicle with the consecutive digits on their vehicle plate.

In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that although there is no evidence that vehicle owners are made to pay bribes so as not to be issued with a plate with these numbers, there have been reports of officials demanding money in exchange.

He said vehicle owners have been asked to pay up to $300 in bribes to avoid being issued licence plates with the two consecutive digits.

“We have no evidence but this is a real issue. The number 39 has become a source of money for the disruptive people [officials],” Saleh said.

“The Traffic Department is directed to stop issuing plates that include this number for vehicles across the country and eliminate this number permanently,” Saleh said.

Saleh emphasized that from Saturday no citizens should be forced to bribe officials for their registration plates and “the warning should be taken seriously and directions implemented”.