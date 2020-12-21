Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul 

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)

In his report back following the 6.30am security meeting, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the death toll from Sunday’s explosion in Kabul was at 10 while 52 people had been wounded.

The explosion in PD5 in Kabul appeared to have targeted the convoy of Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament).

Saleh said indications point towards it having been a car bomb that specifically targeted Wardak’s convoy.

He said according to eyewitnesses, a car stopped in the intersection, where the explosion happened, minutes before Wardak’s convoy drove past.

Saleh said among the dead was a six-year-old child.

He also said that of the 52 people wounded, only six are still hospitalized as the rest have been released. According to him most of the injuries were caused by flying glass – which resulted in superficial wounds.

The explosion happened at about 9:45am on Sunday in Spin Kalay square. Widespread damage was done to buildings in the area – many of which were glass-fronted multi-story blocks.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion