Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul 

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
In his report back following the 6.30am security meeting, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the death toll from Sunday’s explosion in Kabul was at 10 while 52 people had been wounded.
 
The explosion in PD5 in Kabul appeared to have targeted the convoy of Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament). 
 
Saleh said indications point towards it having been a car bomb that specifically targeted Wardak’s convoy. 
 
He said according to eyewitnesses, a car stopped in the intersection, where the explosion happened, minutes before Wardak’s convoy drove past.
 
Saleh said among the dead was a six-year-old child. 
 
He also said that of the 52 people wounded, only six are still hospitalized as the rest have been released. According to him most of the injuries were caused by flying glass – which resulted in superficial wounds. 
 
The explosion happened at about 9:45am on Sunday in Spin Kalay square. Widespread damage was done to buildings in the area – many of which were glass-fronted multi-story blocks. 
 
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion
Amrullah Saleh apologizes to Kabul residents for road closures

Ariana News

Published

9 seconds ago

on

December 21, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has apologized to the people of Kabul for the inconvenience caused after roads were closed on Sunday night around the Intercontinental Hotel where his son’s wedding was being held. 
 
The closure of roads, which caused major traffic disruption in areas around the hotel sparked a furious backlash from the public on social media. 
 
On Monday, Saleh apologized on his Facebook page and said: “I did not give any direct or indirect instructions to any security agency to close [roads]. Anyway, even if these reports have caused the slightest damage to your peace of mind, I apologize to every person.” 
 
Angry residents posted on social media that the reason for the road closures had been due to his son’s wedding but Saleh said this was not the case and roads were closed following the explosion targeting MP Khan Mohammad Wardak earlier in the day. 
 
“When I asked about the story [closure of roads], they [officials] said that after the explosion that targeted MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, some of the roads were closed and traffic was disrupted,” Saleh said. 
 
He did however acknowledge that there had been a wedding. 
 
“We had a party at the Intercontinental Hotel but did not block the road in any way. Some of our guests were high-ranking government officials and if they closed the roads I apologize again.” Saleh said. 
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar

Ariana News

Published

14 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.

CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.

The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.

Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.

Samar dismissed as state minister of human rights affairs

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights Affairs has confirmed the ministry has been dissolved without warning by President Ashraf Ghani and that she has been dismissed. 
 
Samar told Ariana News on Sunday no consultations had been held with her in the lead up to the decision. 
 
According to her she also had no idea about her imminent dismissal and said she only found out when a colleague handed her a letter informing her of the decision. 
 
Government has not commented on this move. 
 
Samar, a close ally of Ghani, had been appointed to the position last year.
 
Prior to that, she had been the director for Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and a member of the High Advisory Board of the UN Secretary-General.
