Latest News
Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul
Latest News
Amrullah Saleh apologizes to Kabul residents for road closures
Latest News
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar
Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.
CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.
The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.
Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.
This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.
Latest News
Samar dismissed as state minister of human rights affairs
Amrullah Saleh apologizes to Kabul residents for road closures
Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar
Samar dismissed as state minister of human rights affairs
Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
-
Latest News3 days ago
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
13 security forces killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Conflicting reports emerge over fall of Dehraud district to the Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan ranked as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change
-
Latest News4 days ago
Erdogan submits motion to extend troop presence in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden likely to get COVID-19 vaccine next week
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranked 2nd on IRC crisis watchlist for 2021