Latest News
Saleh says another key suspect in Kabul University attack arrested
Afghanistan’s First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, said on Wednesday that they have arrested another suspect behind the deadly attack on Kabul University early this month.
According to Saleh the person, named Rahmatullah, has been taken into custody and is believed to have been one of the masterminds behind the attack that killed at least 22 people, mostly students.
The university attack came just a week after a previous bombing outside another education facility in Kabul that killed 24 students.
In both instances ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility.
On Wednesday, Saleh said: “Kabul University and Kosar Danish cases are a crime against humanity and we bring together Afghans and the world against the crime. We hope that the human rights commission ignores criticisms and works practically.”
Saleh’s remarks came after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) stated that “students and educators must be ensured safety and security while attending school, without any threat or fear for their lives and to be able to work, study, and learn in a protected and safe environment.”
Professors, lecturers and students from universities around the world also weighed in this week and signed and sent out a letter condemning attacks on educational facilities in Afghanistan and listed their demands.
Signatories were from academics at top universities, including Stanford and University of California.
They demanded that the Afghan government, the United States, the European Union, and other international stakeholders use their influence to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of these “calculated attacks on civilian populations and protected sites, such as universities and educational centres.”
They also called for the rights of students and educators to be safeguarded and hold all actors engaged in the war in Afghanistan accountable and pressure them to comply with the Geneva Convention and respect civilian lives during war.
Saleh’s announcement meanwhile came after his recent statements that in addition to this arrest, another two key planners of the attack are in custody while a third was killed in an operation by security forces.
On Saturday, Saleh said at a high-ranking security meeting that a member of the Taliban’s Haqqani Network was behind the attack.
He said the country’s intelligence agency NDS had taken the main perpetrator, identified as Aadil, into custody and that this suspect had once studied at Kabul University’s faculty of Sharia before joining the Taliban.
Saleh also said on Facebook the suspect told officials that the Taliban had aimed to defame the government and make it appear weak.
But the Taliban has rejected government accusations of involvement in the latest attack.
“Claim by #Kabul admin deputy [vice president] of detaining #Kabul Uni attackers & linking them to Haqqani Sahib’s personnel are fabrications. All these allegations are an attempt to divert attention away from joint #Kabul-#ISIS crime & deceive the public,” the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted.
The attack was widely condemned by the Afghan government and the international community.
Latest News
Imran Khan to visit Kabul; Afghan politicians seek direct talks with Pakistan
Pakistani officials said on Wednesday in a statement that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday to discuss the Afghan peace process with President Ashraf Ghani.
According to the statement, this is Khan’s first visit to Kabul as prime minister of Pakistan.
Afghan politicians meanwhile said Wednesday that they want direct talks with Pakistan over Kabul and Islamabad disagreements.
According to politicians, Pakistan has a key role in Afghanistan’s war and has the leverage to press the Taliban to agree to a reduction in violence.
“The international community should provide [Afghanistan] the opportunity to talk to Pakistani officials directly to solve our problems with them,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of a political party.
According to Massoud, the current peace talks process is not on the right track, and that the international community should guarantee peace in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, the current efforts are for a political deal not for a peace deal. The intention for peace does not exist,” said Massoud.
Tahir Khan, a Pakistani journalist said that peace efforts will be at the top of the agenda between Ghani and Khan.
“During the trip, the current peace process and reduction in violence will be discussed, because Pakistan has an influence on the Taliban,” said Tahir Khan.
On the other hand, some politicians, who maintain relationships with the Taliban, said that the fate of the peace talks is not yet clear.
“If both sides do not reach a deal, we will be forced to intervene in the peace talks,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, Chairman of Afghanistan Council for Peace and Salvation.
This comes amid the stalled peace talks in Doha which started on September 12 and a serious increase in violence across the country.
Latest News
EU-Central Asian ministers discuss need for immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan
Officials from EU commissions and Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyz Republic held the 16th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting Tuesday and agreed an immediate ceasefire was needed to advance the Afghan peace process, saying a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan free of terrorism is necessary for the development of the entire region.
EU officials and ministers from central Asian countries got together on Tuesday for the 16th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
Among those present at the virtual meeting were the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for International Partnerships.
Delegates reaffirmed their joint commitment to forging a strong, ambitious and forward-looking partnership that builds upon the strong mutual interests between the two regions and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for peace, security, universal human rights, democracy and sustainable development in full respect for international law.
The participants agreed that a complete and immediate ceasefire was needed to advance the intra-Afghan reconciliation process, and a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan free of terrorism is necessary for the development of the entire region.
“In this context, participants reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhance cooperation to promote an inclusive peace process, the universal human rights of all Afghans and sustainable development in Afghanistan,” an EU statement read.
Latest News
Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus: Osmani
Ahmad Javad Osmani, acting Minister of Public Health, on Wednesday warned that the country is facing its second wave in the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the number of positive tests showed a definite increase in COVID-19 cases.
Osmani, assured the public that measures were being taken by the Ministry of Public Health to control a second wave.
“The plan that has been developed to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus in cooperation with relevant institutions is currently being implemented in 34 provinces,” Osmani said.
He also said that emergency committees have been reactivated and are working to fight the pandemic.
Osmani said that according to a Cabinet decision, wedding halls will be closed and only reopened in mid-December.
Wedding halls have been hotspots in the spread of the virus where hundreds of people gather to celebrate nuptials.
Osmani also called on everyone in the country to follow health guidelines, to wear face masks, avoid crowded places and wash their hands regularly.
He also said he was concerned about the caseloads in neighboring countries and urged Afghans not to travel to Iran and Pakistan unnecessarily.
Osmani recommended the public build up their immune systems and get enough vitamin D and vitamin C – especially with the onset of winter.
His announcement followed the daily update by the Ministry of Public Health on new COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the ministry said 243 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, along with seven deaths and 135 recoveries.
The total number is now 43,924 cases; 1,645 deaths and 35,295 recoveries across the country.
Saleh says another key suspect in Kabul University attack arrested
Imran Khan to visit Kabul; Afghan politicians seek direct talks with Pakistan
EU-Central Asian ministers discuss need for immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan
Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus: Osmani
Melbourne Stars sign Zahir Khan for Big Bash League
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
- Latest News4 days ago
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested
- Latest News5 days ago
We did not recognize the US-Taliban deal: Saleh
- Latest News3 days ago
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
- Latest News4 days ago
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
- Latest News4 days ago
Suicide car bomber killed before reaching his target: MoD
- Latest News5 days ago
No progress in Doha talks: Abdullah